New red-light speed camera to be switched on next week

A new red-light speed camera south of Lake Macquarie is set to pick up driving offences from next week.
Transport for NSW has announced the installation of a new red-light speed camera at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Elizabeth Bay Drive, Lake Munmorah, set to be switched on from September 9.
Transport for NSW safety, environment and regulation deputy secretary Tara McCarthy said five crashes occurred at the intersection between 2016 and 2020, resulting in one death and five injuries, of which three were serious.
"We know that running red lights can lead to serious T-bone crashes or vehicles hitting pedestrians," Ms McCarthy said.
"About 30 per cent of red-light speed camera offences are from people running red lights so we are addressing this problem head-on.
Ms McCarthy said the most recent NSW speed camera review found fatal and serious injury crashes fell by 35 per cent at red-light speed camera locations, and pedestrian casualties fell by almost 60 per cent.
The new camera will operate in warning mode for one month during which time drivers caught speeding or running red lights will be sent a warning letter.
Fines and demerit points will be sent to offending drivers at the end of this period.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
