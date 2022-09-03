New red-light speed camera to be switched on next week

Newcastle Herald
New red-light speed camera to be switched on September 9 at intersection of Pacific Highway and Elizabeth Bay Drive, Lake Munmorah

By Sage Swinton
Updated September 3 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:01am
A new red-light speed camera south of Lake Macquarie is set to pick up driving offences from next week.

