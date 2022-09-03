A Charlestown unit has been destroyed by a fire which caused the roof to collapse.
Multiple people made triple zero calls about the blaze at a two-level Fraser Parade property just before 4am Saturday.
More than 40 firefighters battled the fire which had completely engulfed one of the units, causing the roof to collapse.
Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading through the whole complex.
There were no reported injuries.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire. is being investigated by NSW Police.
