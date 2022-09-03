Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Fraser Parade, Charlestown unit destroyed by fire after roof collapses

Updated September 3 2022 - 1:43am, first published 1:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

A Charlestown unit has been destroyed by a fire which caused the roof to collapse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.