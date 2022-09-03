Fire crews were kept busy early on Saturday morning as two Hunter homes went up in flames.
A Charlestown unit was destroyed by a fire, while a resident had to evacuate a Cooranbong home after it caught alight.
Advertisement
Multiple people made triple zero calls about the Charlestown blaze at a two-level Fraser Parade property just before 4am Saturday.
More than 40 firefighters battled the fire which had completely engulfed one of the units, causing the roof to collapse.
Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading through the whole complex.
There were no reported injuries and police are investigating the cause.
At Cooranbong, one evacuated an Alton Road home after it went up in flames just before 1am.
The top floor of the two storey residence was extremely damaged in the blaze.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.