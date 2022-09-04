Casual Glance tipped to improve in Maitland regional final of Million Dollar Chase

Co-trainer Michael Lill expects Casual Glance to make a much-needed improvement at the start of the Maitland regional final (450m) of the Million Dollar Chase on Monday night.
Casual Glance mistimed the start from box seven in his heat last week but finished well to grab third and a spot in the decider, from which three make semi-finals at Wentworth Park.
Lill believes Casual Glance will be better for the run but said he faced a tough task from box eight.
"He charged late but he hadn't had a 450 there for a while," Lill said of the heat.
"The lure there makes a completely different sound when it hits the 450s than it does the 400s.
"The lure comes around from the side, through the catching pen, whereas they can hear it coming a lot further away at the 400s, so you've always got to trial them before a 450.
"He hadn't had a 450 there for a while and he didn't get his timing right. I think he'll be better this week but he's going to have to do everything right.
"He's going as good as ever, but we're going to need some luck from that draw."
Final: 1. Tippy Taro, 2. Zipping Maserati, 3. Vamoose, 4. Ibrox Wildfire, 5. Impresario, 6. Impress Shades, 7. Ziggy Star, 8. Casual Glance.
The week before he ran second by a head in 22.24, a PB, so he hasn't lost anything and in his trial at Gosford before that he went faster than the Million Dollar Chase final.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
