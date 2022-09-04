Hunter families treasure time together on a chilly Father's Day

BEN Stephenson says the best part about being a dad is seeing his children Ashton and Lilliann's joy.
"It would be the happiness you get watching them have fun and enjoy themselves and doing the things that they like to do, that's the best thing, watching the smile on their face," he said.
"I love my kids, I could not ask for any better kids, they mean everything to me.
"They're very humble, generous, well mannered kids.
"Everyone has ups and downs but they're great kids and I'm proud to be their dad."
Mr Stephenson said they spent Father's Day between the cinema, lunch at Newy Burger Co, a walk along the Nobbys Breakwall and dinner with his mum, siblings and their families.
He said growing up as one of five alongside cousins meant he had started thinking in his early 20s about having his own family.
He said he relished spending quality time with his kids and hoped to teach them the importance of respect, kindness, loyalty, being there for and helping others and meeting new people.
"I try to be happy dad most of the time," he said.
"I wouldn't say I'm a heaps serious dad, I probably should be sometimes, but I'm more that sort of muck around dad really, being funny and especially now Ashton is older we have a lot of banter now."
Lilliann, 10, does physie and Ashton, 14, boxes.
"She loves jumping around, hanging off bars and swinging around dancing so the stuff we normally do together is normally chasing each other around or playing downstairs on gym rings.
"Ashton and I originally rode motorbikes together but now it's boxing together."
Lilliann gave him a Super Dad teddy. "It's great and really made me love it, it's pretty special."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
