Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Hunter athletes shine at University of Newcastle Sport Awards

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Colaco (right) at the World University Games with friend and fellow UON student Julia Barton. At times she was juggling her studies with 20 hours a week of training in Sydney, or camps and competing overseas.

MEDICINE student and water polo star Ashley Colaco says she feel honoured to have been awarded a prestigious University of Newcastle Blue for achieving excellence in her sport.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.