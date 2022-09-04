St Dominic's Centre at Mayfield will expands to senior grades in 2023

ST Dominic's Centre at Mayfield will expand next year to offer senior schooling.
The school was founded in 1875 for girls who were deaf or hearing impaired, but has since expanded to become a co-education school for students from kindergarten to year 10 with a range of moderate cognitive disabilities.
St Dominic's principal Rachel Jones said up until now, students who completed year 10 at the school would either go elsewhere for year 11 and 12, or finish school altogether.
"However, this announcement signifies a third and really valuable option for students that provides families with more choice and aligns with St Dom's philosophy, which is to help our students build skills for life by providing a continuum of learning in a safe and supportive environment," she said.
Parent Kerrianne Scanlon said she was "excited and relieved" her son, Xavier, would be able to stay at the school for year 11 next year.
"Xavier is really comfortable with the size of the classes and his teachers are amazing. They seem to be so aware of his needs and they help him to regulate his emotions."
