Carrington and the inner 'industrial' suburbs are being gentrified, but the GrainCorp fire shows that serious danger is always present in the Port of Newcastle

By Editorial
September 4 2022 - 10:00pm
Water sprayed on the fire site yesterday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ALTHOUGH it was only a relatively minor fire in the end, the potential for a far bigger blaze - or even a catastrophic explosion - led the authorities on Saturday night to evacuate households living in the cluster of streets next to GrainCorp's towering grain terminal.

