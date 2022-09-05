Hunter product Ethan Hawes says "if I could sign a lifetime contract with the Northstars I would" as the newly crowned AIHL rookie of the year prepares to start another season overseas later this week.
Hawes, one of Newcastle's best performers during the recent play-offs, had a quick turnaround before flying to Canada and joining the Oceanside Generals in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League from Friday.
But despite a busy period and rollercoaster of emotions, including the Northstars' 3-2 loss to Canberra Brave in Sunday's decider, the 20-year-old has no hesitation about returning home to play again in 2023.
"If I could a sign a lifetime contract with the Northstars I would. I'm not leaving. This is my home and I want to win cups here," Hawes told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"I wasn't really expecting it and I didn't actually know they were announcing that award before the game until they did. So it was a really cool surprise," he said.
Newcastle went down 6-1 to Canberra before bouncing back in Saturday's preliminary final, beating the Sydney Bears 4-3 in overtime. They fought hard in the title showdown but couldn't quite reel in the Brave to claim a seventh Goodall Cup..
"It obviously wasn't the result we wanted, but it was crazy to get through those three games [in three days] and keep Canberra close in the end. We can walk away with our heads held high," he said.
Hawes was joined on the AIHL honour roll by Northstars assistant Kevin Noble, who was named coach of the year.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
