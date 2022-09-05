YASMIN Clydsdale will be free to play for the Newcastle Knights when they visit a freshly opened Allianz Stadium this weekend despite being charged with a careless high tackle.
Having escaped suspension but issued a warning on Monday, Clydsdale and her NRLW teammates will be among the first to run out at the refurbished Sydney Football Stadium after been drawn to meet defending champions the Roosters at the venue on Sunday (1:10pm).
The third-round NRLW encounter, also a top-of-the-table clash between the competition's unbeaten sides, will be part of a double header alongside week one of the men's finals.
Newcastle are scheduled to play before rivals the Roosters and Rabbitohs fight for NRL survival on Sunday (4:05pm), having only helped unveil the new-look facility as part of the men's last round on Friday night.
NRLW had a historic first crack at Allianz Stadium on September 2, the Roosters beating St George Illawarra Dragons 34-6, followed by the men's match and Saturday's rugby union Test between the Wallabies and South Africa.
Soccer is next in line with the Matildas tackling Canada in a friendly on Tuesday.
This means Knights v Roosters will be just the fifth game of any code, and third for rugby league specifically, at the Moore Park location.
Clydsdale joins several Knights players, including Olivia Higgins and Tayla Predebon, lining up against their former club having signed for Newcastle after winning an NRLW premiership with the Roosters in April.
She was put on report for an incident in the 26th minute of Sunday's 18-16 win over Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Jakiya Whitfield, Caitlin Moran and Tiana Davison all made their NRLW debuts on the weekend.
Whitfield played on the wing for Kiana Takairangi, who tested COVID positive on Saturday.
Moran and Davison came off the bench while Kyra Simon dropped out of the 17.
Makenzie Weale was promoted to lock with Simone Karpani (HIA) rested.
Injured winger Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly (knee) was undergoing scans on Monday after leaving the field at half-time.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
