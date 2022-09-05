Newcastle Herald
Letters September 6 2022: We're kidding ourselves on childcare

By Letters to the Editor
September 5 2022 - 6:30pm
We've been kidding ourselves on childcare, and it's time to rethink

I BELIEVE it is time to review our thinking regarding paid child care for working parents in the crucial years of a child's development, namely from birth to around four or five years of age. It is a brave person, Pat Garnet ('More important things than free childcare', Letters, 3/9), who puts forward a different opinion to what has become the acceptable norm in an increasingly self-centred society.

