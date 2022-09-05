Hunter schools shine light on safety in National Child Protection Week

SCHOOL gates across the Hunter are being decorated with student artworks of all sizes, shapes and colours as part of National Child Protection Week.
The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle is hosting a Decorate Your Gate competition and encouraging schools and early education centres to use this year's theme - Every child in every community needs a fair go - as inspiration.
The annual week aims to stop abuse and neglect and help ensure children grow up safe and supported.
St Therese's Primary New Lambton assistant principal Kaylene Maretich said the competition had involved each grade creating artworks that explored different elements of the theme; sparked important conversations; and dovetailed into related activities.
She said it had also complemented the school teaching a unit on child protection for three weeks every term for every grade.
"Research tells us children are most vulnerable in holiday time, so we want to make sure our children are equipped with strategies to keep themselves safe wherever they are at all times," Ms Maretich said.
"Putting a light on child protection amongst our children, their families and the wider community is really important so that no child goes unnoticed who is at risk."
She said the unit included reading the book My Underpants Rule!, identifying five people children can go to if they feel uncomfortable, trusting their gut feeling that something is not okay and what to do, and "giving children the words to use so that they can make themselves known".
Artist Mitch Revs is on a panel of judges that will pick the two winning schools. He will paint at each school a mural co-designed with students.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
