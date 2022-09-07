QT Newcastle is serving Bitter & Twisted takes on negroni throughout September. The month-long menu features six new-age negronis, each twisted by all kinds of influences. A hint: there's Bulldog Gin, Campari, Antica Formula Vermouth, and chocolate bitters involved. Check it out at Rooftop at QT.
Speaking of cocktails, The Koutetsu's Rick Tose is competing in the 2022 Bartender of the Year finals in Sydney this week. Other finalists are Bar Mellow (Wine Bar of the Year); Blue Kahunas and Rum Diary Bar (Regional Bar of the Year); The Koutetsu (Gin Bar of the Year); and Blue Kahunas (Rum Bar of the Year). The winners will be announced on Wednesday (September 7).
First Release Wine Week kicks off today and is a celebration of the north-western side of the Hunter Valley.
You know, the Hermitage Road side, home to the Around Hermitage Wine and Food Trail and set against the picturesque backdrop of the Brokenback Mountains.
Twelve wineries are involved and they will release some of their premium wines. Here's a taste of what's on offer.
This Sunday, September 11, Misty Glen is hosting Paws For Wine (11am or 1pm arrival) featuring a Misty Glen new release wine tasting, picnics by Our Italian Table, The Wonder Dogs Show, doggie goodie bags, dog photography, the launch of a new olive range by Hunter Gleann, and a new organic "dog wine". Dogs are, of course, welcome. Bookings essential at mistyglen.com.au.
Our Italian Table has a fun pasta-making class on offer, and Classes in the Kitchen will teach you how to make cheese. Hunter Wine Lab is hosting the Ultimate Winery Experience on Friday (4.30pm), Saturday (5pm) and Sunday (10am) with winemaker Nathan Heuston. Glandore Estate has a vertical tasting planned, and there will be tastings at Peter Drayton Wines, Tintilla Estate and Thomas Wines.
You can also book a Segway, electric bike or horse riding tour, and Two Fat Blokes have several tour packages on offer, including a "Maserati Experience". For the complete list of events, go online to firstreleasewines.com.au.
Schilly Street at The Corner, Charlestown Square, closed its doors on Sunday. Husband and wife Rocki and Lou Suksamosorn started the business as a food truck in 2017, moving to The Corner in March 2020.
The pair said on social media: "The last 2.5 years saw our untimely opening in March 2020 with the navigation of a national outbreak, lockdowns, restrictions and a total business restructure to accommodate for the booming delivery industry. We ebbed and flowed with every up and down, always perfecting our offerings to produce nothing but top quality food."
They said they hoped this would only be "a short hiatus" - a sentiment shared by the many fans of their roti wraps. Rocki and Lou are still operating at Jesmond Central as Burg Street, which is their tasty take on burgers and fries.
The O'Toole family opened Magoony's Coffee House last weekend at the old Broke service station on Singleton Street. It stocks antiques, art, olive oils and more. There's also coffee, tea, cake, pies, pastries, paninis, and one good-looking Reuben sandwich.
Melissa and Paul also run Mottys Farm Cuisine, a popular catering business. Paul owned an antique shop in Broke 15 years ago and was keen to get back into retail. Their son Ryan is a pastry chef who trained at Margan Restaurant.
It all fits together nicely at Magoony's Coffee House.
CIMS at the Coliseum has opened at Mayfield, a neighbour for Coliseum Antiques. The menu is very reasonable in price: wraps are $10 to $12; toasties $5 to $8; salads $12 to $14. There are light meals, vegetarian/vegan and all-day breakfast options, plus The Classics (a $12 burger; $8 hot dog; $6 pie; $4 sausage roll). Be quick and grab a limited edition CIM SUPPORTS Bamboo Keep Cup for $40 which includes 10 free refills.
Tabu Wollombi has opened at the site of the former Tabachu and offers a seasonal Euro-Asian menu as well as cheese and charcuterie and, of course, wine.
On Saturday Tabu is collaborating with Wollombi's Blender Gallery for a food, wine, art and music event. Canapés will be served at Blender Gallery from 6pm, followed by a three-course dinner at Tabu and a performance by Anna Weatherup.
Limited tickets are available ($120) by phoning 0460 883 413.
"I opened as a restaurant/wine bar but also hold special evenings like this one to coincide with the opening of Sculptures in the Vineyards," owner Tabatha Muzik said.
"My best friend Tali Udovich owns Blender Gallery and another friend Anna Weatherup is a very talented local musician.
"Since the floods and hardships I wanted to bring the town alive with some more curated ideas and events to make use of the intimate venue and my love of food, music and art.
"My idea was to have Anna sing covers of the artists I have on the walls of the restaurant - and the ones inside Blender Gallery.
"She will cover artists like Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, Johnny Cash, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Blondie, Jeff Buckley, David Bowie and The Beatles."
If you're going to this weekend's Seafood and Cider Festival at Fullerton Cove and you'd prefer to leave the car behind, a bus will be departing Newcastle Interchange and Stockton Ferry every hour from 10am until 3pm, Saturday and Sunday.
