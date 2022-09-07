Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

It's negroni month at QT Newcastle and the cocktails are "bitter and twisted" | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
September 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QT Newcastle is inviting you to sample some "bitter and twisted" negroni cocktails this month. Picture: Supplied

QT Newcastle is serving Bitter & Twisted takes on negroni throughout September. The month-long menu features six new-age negronis, each twisted by all kinds of influences. A hint: there's Bulldog Gin, Campari, Antica Formula Vermouth, and chocolate bitters involved. Check it out at Rooftop at QT.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.