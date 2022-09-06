UPDATE: A woman missing from the Lower Hunter Valley area has been found safe and well.
The 41-year-old was last seen in the Maitland area in late August 2022.
Officers from Brisbane Water Police District were notified of her disappearance by family members on Sunday, after they were unable to contact her.
Advertisement
Following inquiries, the woman was found safe and well at Darling Harbour about 4pm Monday
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal" police said
EARLIER:
POLICE are searching for missing woman who has not been seen since late August.
The woman aged 41 and was last seen in the Maitland area.
Police were notified of her disappearance by family members on Sunday after they were unable to contact her.
Inquiries have since established that she spoke with a friend by phone on Wednesday August 31 and may have been in the Terrigal area at the time. Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she lives with a number of health conditions.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall and of a thin build, and has sandy brown long coloured hair.
It is not known what she was last wearing.
She maybe driving a silver Hyundai i40 sedan bearing registration BU18VL or a black Holden Barina hatchback bearing registration CU28SX
She is known to frequent the Maitland, Terrigal and Wyong areas.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Gosford Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.