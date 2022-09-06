Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Free
Updated

MISSING PERSON: The woman missing from Maitland has been found.

Updated September 6 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: A woman missing from the Lower Hunter Valley area has been found safe and well.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.