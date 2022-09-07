Persian cuisine was on the menu at Centre for Hope's first "Flavoursome Fridays" feast at Fletcher Community Centre last month.
The aim was to encourage people to come together and celebrate the diversity of the Hunter region through food and conversation.
Advertisement
"The event was well received by the local community. It was great to see people from all walks of life enjoying these Persian delights and simply getting to know one another," Centre for Hope manager Shari Bonnette said.
The next Flavoursome Fridays feast will be prepared by members of the Bangladeshi community at Jesmond Park Uniting Church on September 16.
"We believe food brings people together, whether it's at the Centre for Hope Youth Centre, at our Youth Outreach at local skate parks or for our men's and women's groups," Bonnette explained.
"Flavoursome Fridays grew from this concept - to bring the community together, to recognise, share and learn more about our diverse cultures while sharing a meal.
"With funding provided from Newcastle City Council as part of their Community Support Grants, we are fortunate to collaborate with Kikki Tagaroulias from The Canopy on this project."
The Canopy is a non-profit community organisation that provides services and programs in the Lake Macquarie and Newcastle local government areas.
The Australian Iranian Community of Newcastle cooked at the inaugural event in Fletcher on August 5. Guests were invited to try zereshk polo (rice, saffron, barberries, almond and pistachio slivers); morgh zaferani (chicken, saffron, tomato paste, lemon juice, onions); kuku sabzi (herbal omelette; mixed herbs, eggs, barberries, walnuts); and sholezard (a rice saffron pudding with rosewater, oil, almond slivers and cinnamon).
"It's really good to see community events coming back. It's been lacking for so long and it's good for communities who are a bit more isolated to come together," Fletcher resident Michelle Speek said.
"The food was colourful and tasty and everyone I met was happy and willing to engage."
Added Bonnette: "The aim of Flavoursome Fridays is to bring people together who have a diverse cultural background to meet, share stories and life experiences, and share food.
"Many people were interested in the spices and ingredients that were in the food, as for some these ingredients were new to their palate.
"The aroma of the rosewater in the desserts was in the air and the rosewater and saffron drinks on the tables were enjoyed by all."
The Bangladeshi menu on September 16 will include chicken korma, vegetables, salad, rice, gulub jamun (fried balls of dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with a rose syrup) and yoghurt.
"We ask adults to pay $5 per person and students, seniors and children $2 per person," Bonnette said.
"An additional donation can be made to pay it forward for future events to continue, so other communities can provide more meals in future."
Bonnette said Flavoursome Fridays provided an opportunity to "bridge a gap that may exist between cultures while also recognising our connection and similarities".
"These shared experiences are part of what creates community and builds spirit. And what better way to do that than with food? In Australia we really are fortunate to experience many cultures and the food experiences these cultures bring to Australia.
Advertisement
"I have been lucky to witness a range of cultures engage with the community via food and I've seen strong connections made as a result.
"Food is something we all need and when we share a meal with others we talk, share stories and create memories. Food and the eating of an evening meal is a ritual we can create with friends, family and with our community.
"Flavoursome Fridays is about all those things. It is about culture, connection, engagement, sharing, ritual, and community.
"It brings together all those values and feelings in harmony.
"Food does this - it brings us together to create something quite meaningful."
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.