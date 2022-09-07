Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Centre for Hope's Flavoursome Fridays are making cultural connections over a shared love of food

By Lisa Rockman
September 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Persian cuisine was on the menu at Centre for Hope's first "Flavoursome Fridays" feast at Fletcher Community Centre last month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.