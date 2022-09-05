Chadley Sheridan, who strangled teenager to death at Charlestown, was 'psychotic', jury hears

A MAN who strangled a 16-year-old boy to death at a unit in Charlestown last year was "psychotic" and experiencing auditory hallucinations and bizarre delusions, a Newcastle Supreme Court jury has heard.
But what caused Chadley Sheridan, now 25, to become psychotic and attack the teenager while he was asleep in his bedroom will be the focus of a three-week murder trial in Newcastle Supreme Court.
Mr Sheridan does not deny killing the 16-year-old but has pleaded not guilty to murder and raised a defence of mental health impairment, claiming he did not know what he was doing was wrong because he was suffering from psychosis.
During his opening address on Monday, Crown prosecutor Rob Munro told the jury Mr Sheridan had moved to Newcastle about two months before the teenager's death.
He had been living with a family member at Mayfield, but had been kicked out of home and was staying a few nights with the teenager and his father in a unit in Charlestown Road.
Mr Sheridan had been drinking alcohol and using drugs on the evening of March 15, 2021, when the teenager's father and his father's friend left the unit at about 10pm, leaving Mr Sheridan in the loungeroom playing video games and the teenager asleep in his bed.
When the teenager's father returned about an hour later, Mr Sheridan was crying and upset and then later was "unable to settle down", Mr Munro told the jury.
It was not until after midnight, when the teenager's father checked on him in his bedroom and found his body on the floor, that the alarm was raised and paramedics were called.
Mr Sheridan fled the unit a few minutes later and was arrested at a service station at Thornton about 1.50am.
During an interview the next day with police, Mr Sheridan said he had consumed a drug that made him feel "very different" and "not himself".
He said he had "f---ed up thought patterns", relating to his work at a funeral home and said those thoughts included "that to turn into a man he has to kill himself", Mr Munro told the jury.
"He said he was taking messages from the universe, subconsciously and consciously," Mr Munro said of Mr Sheridan. "He thought he had to do it to become someone else. "That he never formed the opinion that he'd kill [the teenager], that was simply created."
Mr Sheridan admitted to police that he had strangled the teenager and immediately after had made the call to the teenager's father where he had become upset.
Mr Munro said the jury would hear from consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Kerri Eagle and forensic psychiatrist Dr Olav Nielssen who he said agreed Mr Sheridan was psychotic at the time he strangled the teenager.
But the medical experts differed in their opinions on what caused Mr Sheridan's psychosis and whether he had available to him a defence of mental health impairment, Mr Munro said.
"Dr Kerri Eagle's opinion is that the accused did have a psychotic episode at the time of the incident but it was caused by his use of drugs and particularly his use of methamphetamine," Mr Munro said.
And while Dr Eagle's opinion was that Mr Sheridan was suffering from drug-induced psychosis, Mr Munro said Dr Nielssen opined Mr Sheridan was labouring under a "substance induced medical disorder that was not temporary".
During his opening address, defence barrister Bryan Robinson said the jury should focus on the central issue of Mr Sheridan's drug use and how it impacted his mental state on the night the teenager was killed.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
