Jackson Baker buzzing for big finish to dream year

For Jackson Baker, the highlights of his rookie year on the Championship Tour were too many to mention.
And although the powerhouse Merewether surfer's CT campaign is over, he reckons his best moment of 2022 is still to come.
Baker, 25, is enjoying a break at home before heading to America to watch the top-five world championships finals at Lower Trestles this week.
He then competes for Australia at Huntington Beach in the ISA World Surfing Games from September 16-24, when an extra Olympic spot for his country will be up for grabs.
Baker finished 23rd on the CT after surviving the mid-season cut to complete a full tour and book his place for the first half of 2023.
He said one of the highlights of his year was working alongside women's world No.1 Carissa Moore under their coach Mitchel Ross, Baker's close friend and Merewether clubmate.
"It's been cool to have someone I surf with everyday at home, then go on the road and travel with," Baker said of Ross.
"We'll build that relationship into next year and it should be exciting.
"It's something I'm very grateful for and I'm glad it all worked out for us. Rossy reached out early in the year and I'm grateful to be taken under his wing and to learn from Carissa. To see her go into the final five at No.1 is pretty inspirational.
"Luckily I'll be over there for the ISA World Games, which is just after the final five, so I'll be there to watch that all unfold, which will probably be the highlight of the year I reckon."
Baker then joins Sally Fitzgibbons, Sophie McCulloch, India Robinson and good mates Liam O'Brien and Callum Robson in the national side.
Two men and two women qualify for the Australian team at Paris 2024 Olympics, but the winning teams at the World Surfing Games in 2022 and 2024 will be given the chance to earn additional Olympic slots.
"That will be pretty cool to get in the green and gold and get around that team aspect," he said. "It should be a good way to finish the year."
Baker survived an anxious wait to narrowly qualify for the 2022 CT, then again when the mid-season cut came.
He didn't get past the round of 16 in the 10 events but he regularly won his opening heat to show he could match it with the sport's elite.
"Being a competitor and a professional athlete, you are always wanting more unless you're winning," he said.
"But I made the cut and did everything I wanted goal-wise. Of course I wanted to finish top five, top 10 or just higher, but I've had my first year on the CT and I've got another year.
"I feel like I've learned a lot this year and I've got a lot to push forward with and aspire to do better with next year.
"I get a bit of time off now to enjoy the off-season, put in the training and come back bigger, better and stronger next year and fight for that top 10, top five where I feel like I deserve to be.
"To be in the top echelon of the sport I wanted to be a part of my whole life and I've worked so hard towards, when you look at it like that, I'm proud of myself. But I always strive to do better and this is just the start. Hopefully there's lots of years to come."
Asked what were the highlights of his CT debut, Baker said: "The whole thing's a highlight".
"Being on tour and spending time with everyone, more media attention and just being able to show people who I am and what I'm about, what I've gone through to get there, it's been really cool," he said.
"To be on tour with Kelly Slater, that's probably the coolest thing.
"Just hanging around with the GOAT, and everyone else there. They are the best for a reason."
"Sometimes after a loss, you might be 'I don't deserve to be here' or something like that, but then you say out loud I'm in the best 22 in the world and it refreshes your memory pretty fast. It's a pretty cool feeling."
Out of the water, Baker was pleasantly surprised with the camaraderie on tour.
"It's competition but we're all away from our families and girlfriends, we're all the road for a long time, so everyone gets around each other," he said.
"It's definitely different to what I expected. I thought everyone would be pretty distant, but when we were at places like G-Land and El Salvador, everyone was hanging out and getting along so well.
"Filipe [Toledo] is No.1 in the world and he's the nicest dude. Jadson Andre is the happiest dude on tour. Everyone on tour gets on, men's and women's, and it's like a really cool tribe we've got.
"When the rashies are on, it's kill or be killed, but in the downtime, everyone gets on."
