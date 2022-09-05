Man admits to smoking bong during police chase through Bunnings car park

A man, who was described by his lawyers as a "street kid", has been jailed for four years in relation to more than 30 charges for a crime spree across NSW.
Scott Williams, 20, was described in papers tendered in the court as having "no fixed abode". He appeared via video link from custody in Batemans Bay Local Court on August 29.
He pleaded guilty to 31 charges relating to seven different incidents which have happened across NSW since March this year but all came to an end when he was arrested in Batemans Bay on August 17.
Williams was convicted of six counts of larceny, eight counts of intentionally destroying or damaging property, two counts of receiving property stolen outside NSW, two counts of not stopping during a police pursuit, possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of driving while having never owned a licence, three counts of entering a building with the intent to commit a crime, two counts of unlawfully entering enclosed lands, negligent driving, stealing and driving a car, and three counts of using stolen credit cards.
According to documents tendered to the court, police observed a stolen blue 2007 Porsche Cayman travelling south at Coolongolook, on the NSW Mid North Coast at 210 kilometres per hour in a 110 speed limit area on June 22. Police began a pursuit but called off the chase when the Porsche accelerated to 230 kilometres per hour. It was seen swerving in and out of lanes through traffic.
The court heard police initiated another pursuit 103 kilometres south near Heatherbrae. The Porsche mounted the kerb and accelerated off at 140 kilometres per hour in the 70 kilometre speed zone to evade police. When traffic blocked his path, Williams turned into Bunnings at Heatherbrae, performing numerous laps of the car park at high speed while police vehicles blocked any potential exits. In an attempt to flee, Williams mounted the gutter, colliding with two police cars, and crashing into fencing.
He was arrested by police who found cannabis in the console of the car. Williams later admitted to police he was smoking cannabis through a bong during the police pursuit.
According to police documents Williams stole a Subaru Impreza Sedan from Circular Quay in May, before later crashing it into two parked cars at Peakhurst, in Sydney's south. The car driven by Williams ended up sideways blocking two lanes of traffic, while he fled on foot. When later confronted by police, Williams told officers he crashed because he was focusing on the cup of noodles he had spilt.
The court heard that Williams has never owned a licence in NSW.
Magistrate Doug Dick said Williams' crimes followed the same "unsophisticated and very clear" modus operandi.
According to documents tendered to the court, at separate incidents on July 23 to 25, August 5 or 6 and August 7 at Liverpool, Surry Hills, Bondi respectively, Williams snuck into secure underground garages and kicked in the windscreens of multiple cars. Williams took items, including credit cards he would later use, and clothing from the cars.
The spree of crime came to an end when Williams was arrested for shoplifting and larceny in Batemans Bay in August.
Police documents said that on August 17, Williams stole a backpack from an unlocked Camry in Batemans Bay. By chance, the Camry owner saw Williams with the bag and alerted police.
When police came to the scene, they arrested Williams and found his car full of goods stolen from Kmart Batemans Bay including Bluetooth speakers, methylated spirits and pet brushes.
The court heard Williams pretended to be under 18, however a police search connected him with the trail of crime across the State and revealed his true age.
The police prosecutor said Williams had a lengthy criminal history and was on parole in Queensland.
The court heard Williams had a history of larceny crimes in the children's court. He served one month in jail in 2021.
Williams' lawyer Geoff Knox told the court Williams had a turbulent upbringing, clashing with his adopted parents and running away from home aged 14.
"He effectively hasn't had a childhood or any stable relationships in his entire life," Mr Knox said. "He was forced to live by his wits, which usually leads to criminal behaviour."
Mr Knox said Williams also suffered autism, shaken baby syndrome and fetal alcohol syndrome.
Williams, who recently became engaged, said his new fiancé and future mother-in-law had provided everything he needed to change his life around. "They have made me think about my life choices," he said.
Mr Dick said the relationship would be "really tested by this sentence".
"You were robbed of your childhood," he said, "But it's not all about you. I need to protect the community."
Williams was sentenced to four year imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
