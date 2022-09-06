The Committee for the Hunter says the region must "lock in" behind its newly appointed Greater Cities Commission representative, Matt Endacott.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week that the NSW government had appointed Mr Endacott, a 31-year-old economic development and urban planning consultant, to a four-year term as the Lower Hunter representative on the commission.
Advertisement
Committee for the Hunter chief executive Alice Thompson said the region's inclusion in the new-look "megaregion" planning strategy was welcome.
"There is a lot of stakeholder support for the Hunter being part of a bigger plan for the global Sydney megaregion and making this work," she said.
"We recognise that success lies in partnerships across governments, business and communities.
"We know what the Hunter's priorities are. It's now time to lock in behind Matt so that he can hit the ground running and get these effectively to the centre of decisions."
The government expanded the Greater Sydney Commission in April to cover the five Lower Hunter councils and the Illawarra under the GCC banner.
Ms Thompson said the "big" Hunter councils were "aligned with the NSW government and both major parties on the commissioner's selection".
"With a four-year term, the commissioner will provide continuity beyond election cycles, essential for the long-term thinking, planning and investment the Hunter needs".
Mr Endacott said last week that the commission would aim to "get the stakeholders, particularly the local councils, across the megaregion working together on a shared vision".
In the news
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.