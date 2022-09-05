A Newcastle sportsground will require an estimated $50,000 in repairs after cars were able to access and park on the wet site, tearing up the soft surface.
The parkland around Ford Oval, New Lambton has been left in a state of disrepair by deep tyre tracks turning the grassy area into a mud pit.
Advertisement
The oval was closed for the weekend due to inclement weather. Despite a sign saying parking is prohibited, the oval's parkland can still be accessed by cars and was used for parking by people attending junior rugby league matches at nearby ovals.
"It is extremely frustrating and disappointing for the community that a sporting club took it upon themselves to ignore the ground closure," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
The council said the significantly damaged site will require "extensive" remediation work in the order of $50,000.
The repair time is expected to cut into the start of the summer sport season, which is just a few weeks away.
Council said it would work with affected clubs to update them on the status of the ground and identify alternative fields where possible.
One sport impacted is Oztag, with the local competition having to be relocated once again this season.
Newcastle Oztag development officer Jo Howard said the disruption came after rain delays had left them six weeks behind in this season's competition, four of which they've managed to catch up on.
"Our teams and players have been understanding but frustrated at the same time with the change of venue throughout season," she said.
"Now with Ford Oval being unplayable as well, we have been relocated to another field by [council] who have been great in helping us get our games/season played where possible.
"The damage is intense on the field and surrounds.
"These fields were closed by council staff last Thursday as we choose not to play on them Wednesday as they were too wet from heavy downpour we had prior to games."
While there is a sign installed, she believed the grassed area may need to be fenced off with a gate for emergency access to stop cars parking there.
Council said it "understands the frustration" of local sporting clubs and the community due to rain-affected sporting grounds, but couldn't control the La Nina conditions which have delivered consistent heavy rainfall since the start of the year.
"This includes more than 30 millimetres of rain in the first four days of September alone and a massive 247mm in July," the spokesperson said.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.