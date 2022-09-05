Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

'Intense' damage to Ford Oval, New Lambton as cars disobey sportsground closure due to rain

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Newcastle sportsground will require an estimated $50,000 in repairs after cars were able to access and park on the wet site, tearing up the soft surface.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.