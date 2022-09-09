"They have started to clean up the poorer providers, which we welcome," he said. "There is no doubt some do it better than others. But when it was first announced, it came across that the entire system was broken. I just want to reassure participants that coming to a DES provider isn't a hiding to nothing - you can actually trust that those three and four and five-star providers in your region are doing a good job, they are worth exploring, and that getting a job is worth pursuing."