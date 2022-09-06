Lerida Estate's quality Canberra District wines linked to passion for pinot noir

CANBERRA Region's Lerida brand owes its existence to its founder's love of French pinot noir-based burgundies, but today it is also hitting the heights with shiraz reds.
That's evidenced in the three wines reviewed below - the great-value $42 Lerida Estate 2019 Shiraz, which recently won the 2022 Sydney Wine Show James Busby Trophy for the best NSW wine, the 2019 Shiraz Viognier ($75) and 2019 Cullerin Syrah ($55).
The Busby trophy-winning shiraz previously won the best red wine award at both the 2020 and 2021 NSW Wine Awards, the Cullerin syrah took the 2021 Melbourne Wine Show best NSW shiraz trophy and the 2019 shiraz-viognier was declared the best 2019 shiraz in the 2021 Winewise championship.
All are at leridaestate.com.au or at the cellar door and cafe at Lake George.
Lerida came into being after Jim Lumbers returned to Australia after developing a taste for Burgundy reds and he and his wife, Anne Cairne, were attracted by the excellent pinot noirs from the Canberra pioneer Lake George vineyard established in 1971 by CSIRO scientist Edgar Riek, renowned for his research on fossil insects and yabbies, marrons and freshwater crayfish.
A purchase didn't eventuate, but the couple bought a sub-divided section of Lake George land on the Federal Highway, 45 kilometres north-east of Canberra.
There from 1997 on they turned what had been a bush paddock into a fine 11.69-hectare cool-climate vineyard, added a Glen Murcutt-designed winery, barrel hall, cellar door and cafe with great views over Lake George. It is open seven days with tasting plates and other nibbles.
Jim and Anne achieved their pinot noir ambitions and added other varieties with plantings of pinot gris, chardonnay and shiraz and, after 23 years at the helm they decided to retire and put Lerida up for sale.
Purchasers were found in Michael McRoberts and his wife Tracey.
Michael, an accountant by profession, was lured by his taste for Lerida pinot gris.
"I used to go through an absolute truck load of pinot gris from Lerida, and when I found out it was for sale that was one of the things that attracted me," Michael recalls.
"I wanted to invest in something I cared for and was passionate about, and I like drinking wine so that's how it came about."
Since their 2017 purchase, the McRoberts have recruited Andrew McFadzean as operations manager and added to their shiraz assets by leasing a four-hectare vineyard at Murrumbateman.
The wines are made by Jacob Law.
THIS 2022 Sydney Wine Show Busby Trophy best NSW wine-winning Lerida Estate 2019 Shiraz is from Murrumbateman Murra vineyard and has 14.2% alcohol, garnet hues and berry pastille aromas. Vibrant plum flavour shows on the front palate, the middle palate has Maraschino cherry, mulberry, mint and savoury oak and a finish of minty tannins.
PRICE: $42.
DRINK WITH: rack of lamb.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 5 stars
DON'T be fazed by the French varietal name on this Lerida Estate 2019 Cullerin Syrah label. It's a 14.5%-alcohol blend of shiraz from several Canberra sites and has purple-tinted crimson hues, gamey scents and plush blackcurrant front-palate flavour. The middle shows Satsuma plum, briar, spice and mocha oak and a finish of chalky tannins.
PRICE: $55.
DRINK WITH: paella.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
RED shiraz and white viognier mixes have been a great success in Canberra and this Lerida Estate 2019 Shiraz Viognier is top class. It has 14% alcohol, inky purple hues and herbal scents. The front palate displays savoury blackberry flavour, the middle palate bramble jelly, rhubarb, spearmint and cedary oak and the finish ferric tannins.
PRICE: $75.
DRINK WITH: roast pork.
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5 stars
