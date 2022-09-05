Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Rugby Union push grand finals back a week after clubs fail to agree on alternative

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minor premiers Merewether will meet Hamilton in the first-grade major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

THE Hunter Rugby Union (HRU)has confirmed that the Premier and Divisional finals series will be pushed back a week after the clubs were unable to unanimously agree to an alternative.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.