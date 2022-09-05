Hunter Rugby Union push grand finals back a week after clubs fail to agree on alternative

THE Hunter Rugby Union (HRU)has confirmed that the Premier and Divisional finals series will be pushed back a week after the clubs were unable to unanimously agree to an alternative.
The first round of the final series was postponed last weekend after heavy rain overnight on Friday made No.2 Sportsground unplayable.
The HRU board booked No.2 Sportsground for September 24 as a contingency but were open to playing grand finals in both competitions on the original date (September 17) if the clubs agreed to a different format.
Presidents from clubs featuring in the finals met with the HRU board on Monday nigh to look at potential options.
Condensing the finals series into two weeks, with teams placed first and fourth meeting in a semi-final and teams placed second and fourth meeting in the other semi was discussed.
Retaining the current three-game final series format with the preliminary final played mid-week was also an option.
However, the clubs could not reach total agreement so the board stuck with the initial plan.
In first grade, minor premiers Merewether will tackle Hamilton (2) in the major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Wanderers (3) will take on Maitland (4) in the minor semi-final on Sunday.
"We wrote to the clubs in July and again in August to inform them that in the event of wet weather the season would be extended to September 24," Hunter Rugby Union president Glenn Turner said.
"We told the clubs we would give consideration to other options if there was a unanimous agreement and there was nothing like unanimity.
"We were very keen to make sure we did not split Divisional and the women from Premier rugby. It is their big day as well."
Two of the Premier clubs the Newcastle Herald spoke to before the meeting on Monday were against extending the season as a number of their players had other commitments.
"All clubs are in the same boat in a sense," Turner said. "It is one of those things, you can't control the weather."
The fourth grade grand final, which was to be played at No.2 Sportsground on Friday night, will be moved to another ground.
If more wet weather makes No.2 Sportsground unplayable, matches will be switched to Marcellin Park in Maitland.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
