dan beckett

WANDERERS MINOR premiers Merewether could be without a host of players and Wanderers faces the prospect of having half their first grade side unavailable if they qualify for the Hunter Rugby Union grand final.
Hunter Rugby Union (HRU) confirmed on Monday night that the final series had been pushed back a week after heavy rain made No.2 Sportsground unplayable last weekend.
As a result, grand finals in Premier and Divisional Rugby will now be played on September 24, a week later than scheduled.
Advertisement
Merewether and Wanderers were against extending the season.
HRU was open to wearing a "financial disaster" of condensing the finals series into two weeks, however the clubs involved could not reach total agreement on an alternate option.
The three-week finals series format remains.
In first grade, Merewether will tackle Hamilton (2) in the major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Wanderers (3) will take on Maitland (4) in the minor semi-final on Sunday.
"We supported the original grand final date, September 17, because people plan their lives after that," Beckett said. '"It affects eight players directly in our top grade. The greatest resource Hunter rugby has are its players and they have to look after them. Some of these decisions don't. That's why they walk. That's why numbers are bleeding."
Merewether coach...
Hunter Rugby Union President Glenn Turner said clubs were informed in July of the likelihood of the grand final being pushed back if wet weather impacted on the final series.
"We wrote to the clubs in July and again in August to inform them that in the event of wet weather the season would be extended to September 24," Hunter Rugby Union president Glenn Turner said.
"We told the clubs we would give consideration to other options if there was a unanimous agreement and there was nothing like unanimity.
"We were very keen to make sure we did not split Divisional and the women from Premier rugby. It is their big day as well."
If more wet weather makes No.2 Sportsground unplayable, matches will be switched to Marcellin Park in Maitland.
Clubs have questioned why the games last weekend weren't moved. The surface at No.2 sportsground was deemed unplayable after heavy rain overnight on Friday. The first game on Satuday was to start at 10am.
However,
"All clubs are in the same boat in a sense," Turner said. "It is one of those things, you can't control the weather."
The fourth grade grand final, which was to be played at No.2 Sportsground on Friday night, will be moved to another ground.
DAN BECKETT
"I can only come at it from a coaching point of view and how much the players suffer. We lived it in 2019 with Ignatio batlana. We know if the dates is pushed back a week
Advertisement
"It is out of our control, but the reality is that effects the players.
"We would support the original grand final date, September 17, because people plan their lives
Nick Kyrgios's twin US Open title assault has come to a shuddering halt with a rollercoaster third-round doubles defeat with Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Less than 24 hours after removing world No.1 Daniil Medvedev from the singles draw, Kyrgios returned on Monday to team with Kokkinakis for a 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (10-8) loss to Brit Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara.
The Australian Open champions had been riding a nine-match grand slam winning streak but blew two match points in the second-set tiebreaker and then an 8-6 advantage in the deciding super tiebreak.
Kyrgios had been bidding to make the quarter-finals of both men's events in New York.
Advertisement
The Special Ks warmed up for the US Open by claiming a second title of the year together in Atlanta.
Now Kyrgios will switch all his focus to the singles.
The Wimbledon finalist's defeat of Medvedev and Rafael Nadal's subsequent exit on Monday following a four-set loss to Frances Tiafoe has left Kyrgios as the title favourite at Flushing Meadows.
He plays Russian Karen Khachanov on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST) for a semi-final berth.
Fellow Australians and reigning Wimbledon champions Max Purcell and Matt Ebden also crashed out of the doubles on Monday with a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-3 loss to second seeds Neil Skupksi and Wesley Koolhof.
Storm Sanders is through to the women's doubles quarter-finals with American Caroline Dolehide after upsetting seventh seeds Zhaoxuan Yang and Yifan Xu 6-3 6-2.
Advertisement
But Sam Stosur and mixed doubles partner Edben have missed the chance to seal a spot in the semi-finals, going down 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 (11-9) to Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Kirsten Flipkens.
that. We understand that midweek game would hurt anyone.
OTHER OPTION
1 v 4, 2 v 3
"No matter what happens people will get hurt."
****
Advertisement
The reality is we are going to lose 8 players in P1 and p2 - weddings, overseas and general end of years stuff. We collected a bit of data on the wee.
It has added a new dimension to the comp.
The lesson we have learnt from Marco in 2019 is that sometimes you can give more because you are playing for other people.
Dylan Evans, Dillon Rowney was scheduled for an operation .
There are no winners in this.
Advertisement
********
ON COACHING - standing down
I told the boys are the start of the year.
REASON -
My family are the ones saying 'what are you doing'.
Advertisement
To be effective. It has been a really disjointed time sinec 2019. I feel like the boys need a break from me.
When I did it last time, I did a three year stint and that was the right thing to do. 2009-11
When i had the rep team for a couple of years, I think it is better coming in knowing you will have two or three years and smash into it. The way it is at the moment, I don't think you can sustain it for long periods if you are putting everything into it.
PHONE, video, man management?
I think it is the emotional toll. When you ahve guys who are putting back operations until after the grand final and the grand final gets moved a week.
That is what we are dealing with now. The emotional badgage of a decision to postpone a week, it come back on club coaches and how they support their players.
Advertisement
EXPRESSION OF INTERESt Open
There are very good coaches around. Darren Young and Adam lewis are amazing. Who ever gets the gig, if they are supporting them they are in good hands.
COUPLE YEARS OFF-
I'm loving coaching. I am doing work with the juniors. I am not leaving the club. I will be running water or doing whatever the club needs me to do.
*******
DYLAN EVANS
Advertisement
Yeah he is. We had a chat about what are some of the positives of having the game postponed. I got the boys to post them on our chat gropup.
yiou have to think positive. That was one of them. Dylan gets another week to get his knee right. We are hoping he can play a role in some oft he big games at the end of the year.
POtentiall v MAITLAND
Yep. He is certainly working hard on it.
SCRUMMAGINg YET
He started against Southern Beaches. Only played a few minutes.
Advertisement
Day by day with him. If we can get him to a point where he can contribute, he will play a roll.
RUSHY, WALLEr, bit of depth
It's an extra week for Rushy and extra week for Waller. We have a bit of depth.
OTHER POSITIVES
Theerw as ehaps.
The big one is that Nacho's family are coming out and have never see him play in Aust. Now they will catch at least a game. They got here on Sunday.
Advertisement
The experience we have in our team will hold us in good stead to deal with the situation. It happened in 2019. The last round was washed out and everything got put back.
When we won the prelim to get into the final, I have never seen emotion like Macho. He was sobbing. he played his guts out knowing that he was sending the boys to a grand final he could not be a part of. That was petty hard.
NARCOS had a surprise family reunion...
The greatest resource Hunter rugby has are its players and they have to look after them. Some of these decision don't/ That's why they walk. That's why numbers are bleeding. That is disappointing.
.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.