Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

dan beckett

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:44am, first published September 5 2022 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WANDERERS MINOR premiers Merewether could be without a host of players and Wanderers faces the prospect of having half their first grade side unavailable if they qualify for the Hunter Rugby Union grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.