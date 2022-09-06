An example would be of this not being thought through I think is this weekend's rugby finals. Why doesn't the NHRU have a contingency plan for the senior finals, one that reaches beyond the known? For example, rain was forecast so what about a town beyond the coastal rain belt or one with less stress or use on it? What about working with our fellow regional towns as an option, like Maitland or Singleton. It's going to rain for at least the next week. I think pushing out the finals another week is an ill-considered approach and ultimately what we have been doing all year and for many years. Adapt or suffer the consequences. This is particularly impacting on young people given the connectedness and emotional well-being sport provides.

