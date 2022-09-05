FOUR people were hospitalised after a head-on collision in Pokolbin on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to a car crash at Hermitage Road at 6.20pm. Police, Rural Fire Service, NSW Fire and Rescue, paramedics and the Cessnock District Rescue Squad all attended the incident.
A car and a van collided head-on in what has been described as a "confronting" crash scene by first responders.
"There was significant damage to both vehicles and a number of injuries suffered by several occupants, some of whom were still in vehicles upon our arrival, although not trapped," a statement from the Cessnock District Rescue Squad said.
"Our crew provided lighting of the scene as well as assisting with patient care, patient extrication and patient transport by aiding the talented team from NSW Ambulance."
One man in his 40s suffered a broken leg and facial injuries. A woman in her 40s was also treated for a broken leg. A man and woman, both in their 80s, were treated for minor injuries.
All four patients were taken to John Hunter Hospital by ambulance.
Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
