CALLING for many more nurses and doctors, especially for regional areas, does not make them suddenly appear. It takes many years to train a nurse, and even more to train a doctor, and at great expense to any government. If you look at the shortages of all professions in England, Europe and even the USA, you find they also have a problem. We wish to increase immigration by 195,000, mostly skilled, from countries that have trained and paid for their education. It appears to be very selfish for a country as rich as Australia to poach trained staff from another country that can ill afford to lose many skilled workers. More so if you include India, African countries and many Asian countries. In the 1960s we had plans that trained overseas students who then returned to their country of origin to help their own country. We need to increase training for nurses, doctors, trades and others, to not only help Australians, but also other countries whose needs are much more urgent than ours. It was done here before after the second world war. Maybe we are more selfish these days.