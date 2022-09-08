Newcastle Herald
Letters, Friday September 9 2022: Think past shark nets for beach safety measures

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:47pm, first published September 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Maintenance on a shark net at Ramsgate Baths.

IN response to shark nets being installed on popular beaches along the NSW coast, councils and the Department of Primary Industry seem not to have considered the view of the RSPCA who state that they: "only accept the management of wild animals where it is justified, effective and humane: the killing of sharks does not meet these criteria." Apart from the cruelty to sharks, the RSPCA is rightly concerned that the nets result in the indiscriminate trapping and death of non-target species. The nets strike me as a cheap way to deal with a problem, especially when it is realised that few sharks are killed, whereas very many dolphins, rays, turtles, seals and other marine animals meet their deaths in these nets. I would like to see a lot more thought and research being directed to the shark "problem".

