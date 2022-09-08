IN response to shark nets being installed on popular beaches along the NSW coast, councils and the Department of Primary Industry seem not to have considered the view of the RSPCA who state that they: "only accept the management of wild animals where it is justified, effective and humane: the killing of sharks does not meet these criteria." Apart from the cruelty to sharks, the RSPCA is rightly concerned that the nets result in the indiscriminate trapping and death of non-target species. The nets strike me as a cheap way to deal with a problem, especially when it is realised that few sharks are killed, whereas very many dolphins, rays, turtles, seals and other marine animals meet their deaths in these nets. I would like to see a lot more thought and research being directed to the shark "problem".
I HEARD on a news report recently that there are about 800,000 people currently on unemployment benefits or other benefits. Why do we need to import workers into our country when more pressure needs to be applied to get people off welfare and back into the workforce? Albo and his mates keep waffling on about the national debt, and after the talkfest they just had, why wasn't this raised as an issue? Perhaps it's just too hard to contemplate. I am sure that some recipients are genuine and others think it's good to stay at home and get paid.
The doctor shortage is another issue. There are some brilliant young people wanting to be trained as doctors but can't get a start. Again it seems easier to import doctors rather than train our own. Something is not quite right.
CALLING for many more nurses and doctors, especially for regional areas, does not make them suddenly appear. It takes many years to train a nurse, and even more to train a doctor, and at great expense to any government. If you look at the shortages of all professions in England, Europe and even the USA, you find they also have a problem. We wish to increase immigration by 195,000, mostly skilled, from countries that have trained and paid for their education. It appears to be very selfish for a country as rich as Australia to poach trained staff from another country that can ill afford to lose many skilled workers. More so if you include India, African countries and many Asian countries. In the 1960s we had plans that trained overseas students who then returned to their country of origin to help their own country. We need to increase training for nurses, doctors, trades and others, to not only help Australians, but also other countries whose needs are much more urgent than ours. It was done here before after the second world war. Maybe we are more selfish these days.
ALTHOUGH he may have been only one of the many hundreds of Irish convicts transported from their native Ireland to the penal settlement of NSW; Richard Browne, the convict artist, was also my great grandfather three times removed. His sketches and illustrations of the Port Stephens area, Aboriginal chiefs and the first natural history studies carried out by he and the Newcastle penal settlement commandant Lieutenant Skottowe as contained in the Skottowe Manuscript provided a valuable insight into the time of early settlement in the Port Stephens area. It was therefore of special interest that I read the short story 'Communion' a fictional story woven around Richard Browne's time as a convict while consigned to the Newcastle penal settlement and his encounter with the young indigenous boy Wepohng.
Richard Browne died in Sydney in 1824 aged 48 years. His eldest daughter Mary who is also mentioned in the story, with her husband William Oliver went on to be the first settlers of Sydney's northern beach area of Pittwater. Their historic home 'Ventnor 'at Elvina Bay still remains standing today.
REG Howes, ('Duplicity or ignorance?', Letters, 3/9), I couldn't agree more that the entire Robodebt debacle is definitely worthy of a further rigorous investigation. I feel that it is nothing short of absolutely disgusting that such a scandalous scheme would ever be introduced in the first place, and I now view this as one of the biggest embarrassments in the history of Australian politics. This all happened in an age where internet and telephone scammers run riot and prey on vulnerable people who believe that they have racked up fake debts and fines, and if the countless people who fall victim to these cons don't think to check out the authenticity of these debts and fines, then it seems very unlikely that many people would double check a very official looking debt issued to them by Centrelink. I don't doubt that this would have occurred to at least some of those working on this scheme, and even if it wasn't illegal, I believe that many people would agree that this alone makes the entire fiasco morally bankrupt.
IT would seem that since the John Howard years and subsequent Coalition governments that one of the Liberal Party's key strategies has been to demonise unions in order to weaken their influence and thus keep workers wages low. With wages stagnating in particular over the last 10 years, it seems this strategy has worked.
In recent months, with workers from a range of industries striking for better wages and conditions, the pendulum seems to be starting to shift back towards fairer, more balanced industrial relations backed by an Albanese government that seems to understand the importance of getting this very important balance right.
Meanwhile you have the Liberal party, led by Peter Dutton, scaremongering and trying to belittle the importance of last week's Jobs and Skills Summit which they refused to attend anyway. As the Labor government under Albanese promotes a new era of collaboration and cooperation, finding common ground to work together for this nation's benefit, it's interesting to note that old dinosaur Dutton with his dated conservative anti-union approach has seen his popularity rating plummet to 14 per cent. You have to laugh.
OUR soul is unique. How lucky we are to be on this adventure called life! We live on a beautiful planet called Earth, but it may not always be beautiful into the future if we do not look after it. Unfortunately, there is no other planet close by, to which we could migrate if the nations alter its course.
Our children are unique, and they need good examples to learn and live by. Every life is precious from conception to babyhood to adult life. Life should be enjoyed and lived by the rules of the Father of the Planet and Universe. How can we have a better quality of life, what do you think?
I WONDER if the Reserve Bank of Australia cares about the mortgagees who will be out on the street as a result of the rate rises ('Rate hike bites', Newcastle Herald 7/9)?
WHY do people think the government should help people who borrow too much and pay too much for property?
I WAS a little surprised that no recent editorials have commented on Shaquille O'Neal being co-opted to support our prime minister in the Voice to Parliament campaign. It actually took Garry Robinson, (Short Takes 2/9), to point out that the former basketballer has been in Australia for some time making advertisements which appear to encourage us to gamble at a time when the cost of living is soaring. I know that some people might think that Anthony Albanese can walk on water without making a splash. I'm not convinced that he has made an appropriate choice in this case.
KEEP up the great work with the grandson, Ray Dinneen (Short Takes 5/9). Next task for him is to match the correct video and captions for the news bulletin on NBN.
AMANDA Johnstone (Short Takes 6/9) you are exactly correct. We have so many homeless, disadvantaged people here at the moment that we need more people here. Where will they live considering the number of homeless that we currently have? Maybe if our leaders were ensuring they were educating our children in school, rather than encouraging them into discovering whether they are girls or boys we would be much better off.
SO far Kalyn Ponga has still not offered an explanation or an apology to fans regarding the debacle that made national news and put the Knights in yet another embarrassing spotlight, in my opinion making them the laughing stock of the NRL. At what point will someone making $1.2 million a season, the captain of a once-proud Newcastle team, explain what happened?
AFTER watching ABC's Four Corners I would say Qantas management has no loyalty to its staff during difficult times. The rhetoric of what is Australia's national airline is all very well, but not at the expense of Qantas workers to ensure profits for overseas investors and huge salaries for CEOs and executives. Australian workers will not be treated like working-class lackeys. Being Irish born myself, Mr Joyce, your Irish blarney won't work on fair dinkum Australian workers. It is not the Australian way.
