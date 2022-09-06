FAITOTOA Faitotoa has claimed a Newcastle Rugby League premiership before, but much has changed since then.
The 26-year-old forward was part of Souths' 2018 grand final win and now finds himself in another title showdown, this time with Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
In between Faitotoa has relocated back-and-forth from Queensland on multiple occasions, endured COVID lockdowns, won a President's Cup with the Pickers, suffered several injuries and twice become a father.
He says a key moment was a phone call with former teammate and now Maitland prop James Taylor, not all that long after the global health pandemic struck in 2020.
"I'm grateful he got in contact with Matty [Pickers coach Matt Lantry] and gave him my number. I wouldn't have come back down to Newcastle if it wasn't for Jimmy," Faitotoa said.
Born in Samoa and raised in the New Zealand city of Auckland, Faitotoa moved to Australia aged 17 and has been here ever since.
Faitotoa spent time in the Knights' system, including SG Ball, under 20s and reserve grade, before having a crack at Queensland Cup with three different clubs - Redcliffe (2019), Souths Logan (2020) and Tweed (2021).
The most recent stints were cut short, initially joining Maitland for President's Cup in 2020 and returning for Newcastle RL in 2021 just prior to the mid-season transfer deadline.
Faitotoa, a trade assistant at Tomago, lives at Raworth with partner Jasmine and two children - son Jarahkai, 3, and newborn daughter Jaylahni.
"That's another thing about this grand final, I want to give back to the club because they have helped me out so much," he said.
Second-rower Faitotoa has been coming off the bench in what has been an injury-riddled campaign, including a broken finger.
Maitland are expected to name an unchanged side for the decider against Macquarie, who they defeated 42-14 in the major semi less than a fortnight ago.
The most recent of the Pickers' 12 premierships came in 2011. The club held aloft the Newcastle RL trophy at McDonald Jones Stadium, then known as the International Sports Centre, back in 1983 when under the leadership of Robert Finch.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
