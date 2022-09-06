Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Much has changed for Maitland Pickers forward Faitotoa Faitotoa in between grand final appearances

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 6 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rugby league journeyman Faitotoa Faitotoa scoring a try for the Maitland Pickers. Picture by Marina Neil.

FAITOTOA Faitotoa has claimed a Newcastle Rugby League premiership before, but much has changed since then.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.