Edgeworth Eagles look to flying start next season after rare NPL finals miss

Coach Peter McGuinness is looking forward to a better preparation next season when he tries to guide Edgeworth back to finals football.
The Eagles, who claimed nine of 12 first-grade NPL trophies from 2015-20, fell two points short of the top five despite a last-round 2-1 win over Valentine on Sunday.
McGuinness, who took on the job in early February after Michael Bridges quit, was driven for 2023 after a slow start proved costly this year.
"We've re-signed everyone so we'll go looking for players and to strengthen up a bit," he said. "I think there's a lot of potential in the group ... but I didn't get a good pre-season with them and we weren't fit from the word go.
"We were also low on players at the top end, so we had to bring players in quickly to make sure we had the right numbers, and that was on the run. But underneath, the club is in a good position. The 18s are undefeated premiers and reserves will probably finish second."
** Weston announced on Tuesday that former coach Leo Bertos had been given the newly created role of senior club football director.
Bertos quit as head coach in late June, leaving assistant Anthony Richards to take over. Kew Jaliens returns as head coach next year after three seasons away.
** The drums are beating louder about James Pascoe taking the reins at Charlestown next season.
It was revealed on Friday that coach Graham Law would not be back next year. Azzurri director of football Roby Valentinis confirmed that Pascoe had been contacted about the role.
Pascoe, who coached Azzurri in 2006, took Jaffas to grand final victory in 2017 but resigned early in 2021.
