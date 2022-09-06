Newcastle Herald
Edgeworth Eagles look to flying start next season after rare NPL finals miss

By Craig Kerry
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
Edgeworth prepare to take on Olympic in July. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Coach Peter McGuinness is looking forward to a better preparation next season when he tries to guide Edgeworth back to finals football.

