Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Newcastle artist Deirdre Bean is finding the extraordinary in the ordinary

By Jo Cooper
September 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the Margaret Olley Art Centre at Tweed Head Regional Gallery time seems to have stood still.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.