In the Margaret Olley Art Centre at Tweed Head Regional Gallery time seems to have stood still.
After her passing two decades ago, the main sections of Olley's house-come-studio were carefully deconstructed and moved from inner-Sydney Paddington to the north coast gallery.
Advertisement
The rooms of the former hat factory and attached terrace house, and everything within their walls, were exactingly recorded and reconstructed inside a dedicated wing of the Murwillumbah gallery.
Every item, down to an ashtray filled with butts (Olley was a smoker) and a Roses-brand chocolate box, were retained along with Olley's extensive array of bric-a-brac.
Maryville artist Deirdre Bean has recently completed her second residency at the Margaret Olley Art Centre, absorbing the atmosphere of the house-studio museum and exploring the archives of the late, great of the Australian art world.
"It's really bizarre," Bean says, "but everyone loves it.
"Her whole house was one big still life."
Last year Bean also took up a residency at the old gold rush town of Hill End, staying by chance in a cottage where Olley had often visited when it was home to Donald Friend and his partner Donald Murray.
The abandoned town was a hub for artists in the 1940s and 1950s, with Russell Drysdale, Jean Bellette and Jeffrey Smart also coming there to work. John Olsen spent time in Hill End in the 1960s, with more formal artist-in-residence programs running since the 1990s.
Bean found out that Olley had been responsible for the decor of exotic tiles around the kitchen stove in the cottage where she was staying. So she photographed and drew every single tile, which amounted to more than 90.
She has since been recreating each tile as a painting, with the works to be finished in glossy glazing, imparting a sense that they might be the real thing.
The tile paintings, along with works created by Bean from her time in the Olley collection, will be shown in an upcoming exhibition at the gallery where Bean's work will be situated alongside Olley's memorialised studio-home.
The exhibition will focus on Olley's kitchen and its kitchenalia. In Olley's world, that includes painting materials, along with crockery and vessels that became famous themselves for their part as subjects of Olley's most loved still-life works.
There's also a stack of cookbooks that are indicators, Bean says, of Olley's younger years when she hosted dinners. Their presence in museum state causes a moment's pause to imagine the kinds of conversations had around her table.
I didn't want to make a painting that looks like a Margaret Olley. When I first went in there it was quite overwhelming. I had to stand back from it, make sense of the chaos.- Maryville artist Deirdre Bean
"She had lots of amazing cookbooks, all the old fashioned classics - four Elizabeth Davids - all piled up on the shelf, cookbooks she would have leafed through," Bean says.
"Apparently she was a really good cook. She had all the herbs and spices, and all the oils, and old tins. They are all positioned exactly as they were in her house."
It was precisely the sort of human detailing, and less obvious approach, that Bean sought - "something that's been handled by her, something that she used that's got lots of wear".
Rather than painting one of the array of white milk jugs and creamers displayed in Olley's kitchen, and often used as still-life props, Bean painted an old blue pourer that she spied at the back of a shelf.
Advertisement
"I didn't want to make a painting that looks like a Margaret Olley," she says.
"When I first went in there it was quite overwhelming. I had to stand back from it, make sense of the chaos."
Previously a botanical artist, Bean approaches her still-life subjects with a sense of examination and in this way seeks to draw out their "hidden" history.
Earlier this year she won the Gallipoli Art Prize with a specimen-like painting of a light-horseman sword that had been kept at the back of a wardrobe since the war. She was conscious of all its wear marks, its connection to human experience.
Similarly, Bean has opted to depict squeezed paint tubes and a paint-marked cooking apron of Olley's, old tissues still in its pocket.
"I like that, having her DNA in it," Bean says. "I love the idea of her fingerprints being all over everything."
Advertisement
Bean says the placement of Olley's belongings in a regional gallery also serves as a reminder of how generous she was in her lifetime, gifting art to smaller galleries, including the Newcastle Art Gallery, as well as to the country's larger establishments.
"It's put a spotlight on that," Bean says.
Visiting Bean's cottage in Maryville, recently stylishly renovated, and her organised studio out the back, is a polar opposite experience to Olley's cluttered quarters - but equally provides insight into the artist.
As we walk down the hall hung with vintage mirrors that Bean hand-etched tendrils of foliage into, she describes the shambolic state that she has reformed the house from.
On the day I am there, Bean has almost finished an oil on canvas of a car driving at dusk, seen through the rain-spattered windscreen of a passing vehicle. It is a work that depicts a historic event, captured through the lens of a where-I-was-when moment, inspired by the night of the last federal election.
The painting has just been accepted as a finalist in the Calleen Art Award at Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
Advertisement
On an easel is another work-in-development, a highly detailed bale of hay displayed still-life style on a crisp cloth. The imagery was inspired by tragedies endured in the Hunter Valley's last drought, which Bean experienced firsthand at her partner's farm. She has worked it up from an incredibly fine underdrawing of individual strands of hay.
Such refined technique is an inheritance of Bean's botanical art history - she worked in that field for more than 20 years, with her delicate watercolours winning prizes in New York and London.
Bean is originally from this area. She returned to undertake a fine arts PhD at Newcastle University documenting with accuracy, and beauty, every mangrove species in Australia, both in their flowering and non-blooming states.
Her work is a recording for the future of one snippit of life as it exists at this point in time.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.