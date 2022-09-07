Newcastle Herald

North Construction & Building celebrates 35 years in the industry and multiple nominations in the 2022 MBA Awards

September 7 2022 - 2:30pm
As North Construction & Building celebrates multiple outstanding regional construction projects at this year's Master Builders Association NSW Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards, the company has further cemented its reputation of being a trusted building partner by recently receiving a 4.0 Gold Star rating under the new independent Construction Industry Rating Tool, iCIRT.

