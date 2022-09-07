As North Construction & Building celebrates multiple outstanding regional construction projects at this year's Master Builders Association NSW Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards, the company has further cemented its reputation of being a trusted building partner by recently receiving a 4.0 Gold Star rating under the new independent Construction Industry Rating Tool, iCIRT.
The rating tool, created by Equifax in close consultation with the public and private sector, pulls together thousands of data points to understand the character, capability, capital, conduct and other vital aspects of building professionals and their projects.
While the register is currently geared towards the residential construction sector, North believed it was important for the commercial building industry to participate as well.
Advertisement
"We are proud to be one of the very first commercial focused construction companies to be given a 4.0 Gold Star rating and listed on the iCIRT register," said Matthew Cook, North Managing Director.
"Trust is the foundation of our business and has long been a differentiator in this industry.
"Undergoing this independent, rigorous review process and receiving this outcome confirms that we have a proven track record of quality and integrity, fundamentally bolstering our reputation of building with trust."
The iCIRT rating spans between one and five gold stars. The more gold stars, the more confidence the public can have that the entity is likely to deliver a more reliable outcome.
iCIRT is currently available to rate builders, developers and certifiers. In due course, iCIRT will be available to rate construction industry consultants (including designers, architects and engineers), suppliers and manufacturers. Only parties with three or more gold stars are included on the iCIRT register.
For property owners, buyers or anyone who works with or supplies to the construction sector, being able to access a register of trustworthy developers, builders, and others involved in the delivery of reliable, built assets is a game-changer for reducing risk in decision making.
This improved transparency is part of the NSW Government's multi-pillar reform program to restore confidence in the building sector for consumers and the broader community.
North celebrates 35 years of operation this year. "As a long-time player in the construction landscape, we have worked hard to build confidence back into our industry," Mr Cook said.
"A public register bringing more transparency and certainty is much needed and will hopefully encourage improved outcomes across the board."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.