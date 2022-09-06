Newcastle Herald
Hunter Land's plans for 102-place childcare to service business park development at Beresfield

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
September 6 2022
A concept image of the proposed 102-place childcare centre at Beresfield, which is aimed at servicing an adjacent business park under development. Picture supplied

Plans have been lodged for a 102-place childcare centre to service a growing business area in the Lower Hunter.

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

