Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jets Academy girls side set for semi-final showdown with North West Sydney

By Renee Valentine
September 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets Academy 13s team. Picture supplied

The Jets Academy under-13 side will challenge North West Sydney Spirit at Lambert Park on Sunday for a place in the Football NSW Girls Youth League under-14s grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.