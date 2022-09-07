Jets Academy girls side set for semi-final showdown with North West Sydney

The Jets Academy under-13 side will challenge North West Sydney Spirit at Lambert Park on Sunday for a place in the Football NSW Girls Youth League under-14s grand final.
The winner of the second-versus-third semi-final this weekend will progress to the championship decider one week later.
Spirit beat the Jets Academy 4-0 in the final round of competition last weekend. Both teams finished the regular season with 42 points. North West Sydney claimed second place on goal difference and the Jets were third.
The side, coached by Rebekah Stuart and Craig Soper, is the only Jets Academy girls team to make finals this year.
** Newcastle Olympic and Charlestown Azzurri were both sighing with relief after learning they would play their rescheduled round-15 game at Darling Street Oval on Thursday night.
The match was set down for last Saturday in the only game of a catch-up weekend but was washed out.
It looked likely to be played midweek between the final round this Sunday and the semi-finals on September 17 and 18 before the switch to Thursday night was agreed upon and confirmed.
Azzurri are third with 35 points and Olympic fourth on 34. They are set to face off in the NPLW Northern NSW minor semi-final and neither parties were too keen for that fixture to be the third in a week.
** Mid Coast coach Michael Grass has told the Newcastle Herald he will step aside after this weekend.
Grass has had three years at the helm of Mid Coast's first-grade side and a club commitment of 12 years in various roles.
