Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jockey Blake Spriggs builds on winning combination with Matthew Smith at Scone

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 6 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Spriggs. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Jockey Blake Spriggs continued his winning association with Warwick Farm trainer Matthew Smith with a narrow victory aboard All Girls at Scone on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.