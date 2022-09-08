Break in the weather for yellowfin hunters

After another horror weekend weather-wise and predictions of a wet spring and summer, the message is to fish away while the sun shines this weekend.
A rare forecast of a sunny weekend and more than fishable conditions looks set to reignite offshore ambitions following catches of yellowfin tuna the previous week.
Catch reports were thin on the ground this week after strong winds, huge seas and rain kept most indoors but hopes were high for the coming few days.
"The weekend weather report looks pretty damn good, so we've finally got one of those weather windows that lands on the weekend," Jason Nunn, from Fishermans Warehouse, Marks Point, said.
"A few guys are talking it up about going out and trying to track down some of these yellowfins that appeared the week before out wide.
"There's a bit of a mixture of fish out there as well.
"I had a couple of reports of some striped marlin out there, the odd short billfish and yellowfin in that 25 to 30 kilo mark.
"The water is improving weekly and if the westerly winds stay as they are predicted then everything is going to be good.
"We've all been wanting to get out there all winter but we've been restricted by weather, so in my mind it's a great opportunity to get out there and chase yellowfin.
"It's the first time in a long while we could have two days of consistent good weather."
While yellowfin looks the likely lure for frustrated game fishos, Nunn said there was plenty of variety on offer.
"In the deeper water, the Farm, Texas area, there's been plenty of kings, nice catches of snapper and obviously longfin perch, especially in that 95 to 100 metre section there," he said.
"It's a good opportunity to get out there before summer hits and the currents make it too hard.
"On the inshore reefs, snapper, trevally, blue-spot flathead, which we talk about a lot this time of the year, are all going all right."
In Lake Macquarie, Nunn said an abundance of salmon in Swansea Channel was the positive talking point.
"There's been a million salmon in the channel this week," he said.
"A lot of guys have been coming in and talking about it. There's a lot of fish on the surface in the morning, on the high tide. They are busting up on the surface everywhere just after daybreak and no doubt there's some toothy buggers in there chasing them.
"There's some nice flathead moving around in the lake and plenty of tailor, down near Pulbah and up the northern end, out Toronto way. And we're starting to see a few whiting and bream around.
"But the water is still cool so we probably won't see big numbers of whiting until we get into October, and the first of the prawn runs. There's a few blue swimmer crabs around as well."
Fishing news, though, in Lake Macquarie this week has been dominated by a second fish kill in the Mannering Park, Wyee Bay region, which has raised eyebrows and concerns among local anglers.
The Herald reported on Tuesday that hundreds of dead fish, mostly mullet, had been found in southern Wyee Bay.
A juvenile whitespotted eagle ray, a vulnerable species, was also among the dead collected for testing.
A month ago, a massive fish kill in the area prompted water sampling, toxicity testing and analysis by the EPA, who found no significant signs of pesticides, metals or toxicity.
The results did show nitrogen and phosphorus levels were high, indicating a possible disruption of sediment.
Nunn said the fact the kills were exactly a month apart, in the same area, had come following stints of contrasting wind directions and that similar incidents had not occurred elsewhere in the lake had locals convinced the source of the problem was pollution and not a mix of natural events.
Brent Hancock, from Tackleworld Port Stephens, said a group of younger anglers have been showing the way at Nelson Bay breakwall in recent days.
And with sunny skies on the way, Hancock expected many more to head to the popular spot.
"The Nelson Bay breakwall has been fishing really well," Hancock said.
"Some young fellas, local kids, have been getting into the bream and trevally, hooking kingies and whatever else.
"There's been some bream over 40 centimetres, trevally up to 50. These kids are only 12 to 15, but they've been killing it on plastics and baits.
"I think the beaches and rocks should fish well. There's been some flatties turning up on the local beaches. Around Nelson Bay beach and Little Beach.
"Offshore, the snapper should be on in the lead-up to the full moon, so it should be good."
