A PERSON had to be extricated from a vehicle after a serious crash at Cardiff Heights on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle accident on Wallsend Road just after 8.30am. A truck and a four-wheel drive had collided, leaving one person trapped inside the wreckage.
Advertisement
NSW Fire and Rescue, police and paramedics worked to free the driver, who suffered leg injuries in the crash.
Two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Emergency services remained on scene at 10am and commuters have been asked to avoid the area and expect delays.
The third patient was expected to be transferred by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
More details to come.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.