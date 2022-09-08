BIGGER isn't necessarily better when it comes to motor yachts that blend luxurious, long-range cruising potential with easy outdoor living, so you may want to tailor your boating aspirations to suit the new Riviera 465 SUV, rather than vice versa
You'll find all the liveability ingredients a cruising couple would want. For starters, a good-sized cockpit/boarding platform, covered alfresco dining deck, a forward master cabin and two guest staterooms, two generous bathrooms and a wealth of entertaining space.
There's the seakeeping ability to go virtually anywhere, combined with fuel efficiency and ease of handling. Plus, all the quality inclusions, amenity, construction integrity and after-sales service that are a hallmark of the 'R' symbol.
Stepping aboard, you find twin transom doors that fold out parallel to the transom for unimpeded access. All of this melds with the open cockpit to become a spacious, level outdoor living space.
Further forward are twin mouldings that house an electric barbecue, sink, top-loading freezer and icemaker. There's also a joystick docking control on the port-side moulding.
To access the bow you get clear walkways with thigh-high rails. Once up front, you can catch some rays on the double sunpad with hinged backrests. They've also neatly melded the anchor arrangement with the hull lines rather than adding a sprit.
The mezzanine - or "alfresco deck" in Riviera speak - has a seating arrangement and similar proportions to that found on the 505 SUV and 50 Sports Motor Yacht. The starboard-side settee converts to a double daybed while the L-shaped port lounge surrounds a drop-leaf teak outdoor table, to which you can add the included ottoman for further seating.
Moving inside, Riv has put the U-shaped galley aft on the starboard side, so you can easily serve guests outside through an awning window. Again, there's everything you need here for a quick feed at sea or a slow-cooked dinner in a quiet bay.
Flybridge boats generally provide an extra saloon lounge, but you won't mind when you see the starboard-side lower helm station that boasts two adjustable leather seats, tilt-adjustable sports wheel, engines controls and two 12-inch Garmin glass cockpit multifunction displays.
Downstairs, the 465 gives master suite honours to the forward vee cabin. It has a queen-sized island double bed that gains light and water views from hull windows, along with hanging lockers and en-suite access to the starboard bathroom.
The guest staterooms are amidships, benefitting from panoramic hull windows with eye-watering views. With the port cabin you can choose either an offset queen-sized double that makes the most of the available standing headroom, or side-by-side single beds. The starboard cabin comes standard with twin singles.
While the views are enticing, you don't spend lots of time in your cabin on a boat like this. You're more likely to relax, sip coffee and read a book on the saloon or alfresco lounges where you're fully connected with the environment and others aboard. Indeed, a major benefit of single-level cruising is that the crew can converse with the skipper and enjoy the ride.
Standard power - the only power option, in fact - are twin six-cylinder Volvo Penta IPS800s that generate 600hp apiece. According to official figures, the maximum range is a remarkable 2045nm (3787km).
The fuel figures get even more interesting once you get planing, with only marginal difference in the litre/nm rate from 11 knots through to the top speed of 32 knots. So you don't pay a heavy price for a heavy hand on the throttle if sea conditions allow, albeit the diesels would prefer an 80 per cent load for longevity's sake.
The price, starting from under $1.8million, makes it even more attractive, tangible and accessible. While Riviera has been busy of late catering for boating's high rollers, I'm still a massive fan of their smaller models.
It's open season this weekend at many of the sailing clubs in the region, although some jumped the gun last weekend.
Lake Macquarie Yacht Club held its open day and sail-past on Saturday before getting the spring pointscore series underway. The club's 16-race Wednesday series kicked off on Wednesday and tomorrow features Race 1 of the Pulbah Series.
Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto also sprang into action last weekend with its spring series opener.
Across the bay at Belmont 16s, tomorrow features the first spring pointscore race for all classes - Pelicans, O'pen Skiffs, Flying 11s, Lasers, Cherubs and 16ft Skiffs as the club celebrates a centenary of sailing. Fleet numbers are looking promising.
Wangi RSL Sailing Club gets its first scratch race underway tomorrow, having already celebrated its annual opening day and registration. Speers Point Amateur Sailing Club has Race 1 of its club championship, its season running right through until next April.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club's annual Blessing of the Fleet takes place on Sunday, ahead of the first spring short ocean pointscore race. Twilight racing will return on Wednesday afternoons in daylight savings. The full sailing calendar is now available on the event webpages.
There's also the launch of Laser racing at the new Sailing Centre of Excellence at Newcastle, and the return of Laser racing at the Bay Sailing Centre, Port Stephens.
