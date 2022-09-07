Yasmin Clydsdale knows the New England Highway so well between Newcastle and Scone, the Knights second-rower reckons she "could almost do it with my eyes closed".
Clydsdale has clocked up serious kilometres in pursuit of her sporting dreams, especially when playing NRLW for upcoming opponents Sydney Roosters while based in the Upper Hunter.
"I still have such a passion to play football, I love where I live and I love my job," the Scone Grammar School teacher said.
"That's why I do the travel. That's what drives me to keep coming back.
"Even when I was playing at the Roosters some of the girls didn't know where I lived. I was like 'yeah, it takes me four hours to get here', but they don't know that.
"It's just something you get used to. People ask 'how do you do it?' But once you get used to it, it becomes a habit."
Sunday was no different for the NSW representative and World Cup hopeful.
Fresh from helping the Knights rally to edge out the Titans and stay unbeaten, Clydsdale sang the team song and raced out of McDonald Jones Stadium as quickly as possible.
There was another game of rugby league she wanted to be part of, but just from the sidelines as No.1 supporter for husband, former NRL player and Scone captain-coach Adam.
Clydsdale arrived by half-time in first grade and the Thoroughbreds capped off a memorable day for the club, defeating Denman 42-6 to claim all four Group 21 grand finals on home soil.
"It was magnificent to watch," she said.
"I'm super proud of Adam. He was a wreck the whole week. The expectation of a town on your back is kind of a lot of pressure.
"I just said play with confidence and back your ability and he did.
"I got there at half-time and it was 18-0 already, but it was so exciting. I got to see him score and play alongside his two brothers, which will probably never happen again.
"And to win a grand final with Cracker [dad to the three boys] watching. I think I saw Jake [youngest brother] crying which shows how much heart there is at Scone and how much the town means.
"It was something really special to watch."
The dynamic duo now both have premierships next to their name in 2022, with Clydsdale claiming a maiden NRLW crown with the Roosters in April before signing for the Knights.
However, Clydsdale finds herself in the unprecedented position of potentially clinching a second club title in the same calendar year with Newcastle having already secured a spot in the finals later this month.
"It's unheard of [two NRLW premierships in the same year]," she said.
"But having six teams I think anyone can win, that's how I feel about this competition and it's what I love about this competition.
"Most teams can cause an upset, it's almost not an upset, because any team can come away with a win.
"Last season we [Roosters] finished fourth and ended up winning the whole thing. It depends on who wants it more on the day."
Although focused on the last two rounds and upcoming NRLW play-offs, a World Cup campaign with the Jillaroos also beckons for Clydsdale who has previously worn the green and gold in both rugby sevens and touch footy.
"It would cap off a pretty amazing year, but my focus is for the Knights to start with and I feel like if I play good footy here then selection might come. I'd love to win a premiership for this club," she said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
