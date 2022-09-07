FIJI international Junior Roqica is endeavouring to come back for Newcastle Rugby League club Central down the track despite suffering a potentially career-ending injury.
Roqica, 31, will undergo surgery next week after damaging his Achilles tendon during the Butcher Boys' recent finals campaign.
The former NRL and English Super League forward could be sidelined for up to 12 months, possibly ruling him out of the 2023 season.
"I'll get the surgery done and do everything I possibly can rehab wise," Roqica told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's my first time doing it, so touch wood and I don't want to jinx myself ... I'll have full confidence that I'm right to go and I'll come back.
"I don't really see myself playing anywhere else. I think I'd do a disservice to Central. They've been really good to me. I'll definitely come back and play in the blue and white again."
Roqica was one of three key players missing from Central's elimination loss to Cessnock almost a fortnight ago as the Butcher Boys bowed out in straight sets having finished strongly to seal second spot on the ladder.
"We got on a bit of a run there, but that's the way that it goes. I'm not the only one who is down in the dumps at the moment about how our season ended," he said.
Roqica, who heard a "pop" against Macquarie on August 20, will have a chance to tune into the upcoming World Cup during the initial phase of his recovery. He featured at both the 2013 and 2017 tournaments.
