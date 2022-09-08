Hunter's early childhood educators shut down sector to call for better wages and conditions

EARLY childhood educators have "shut down" the sector, calling on the federal government to improve their pay and conditions.
Members of the United Workers Union gathered at 17 rallies across the country on Wednesday, including at Bar Beach. Union member and Singleton-based early childhood teacher Renay Clack said people were leaving the workforce in droves.
"We've just got a new government in and we want them to take notice, we want to be recognised, we want to scream and shout and be heard, we have spent the last 10 years not being heard, it's time for change and this is the way to do it," she said.
Ms Clack has an honours degree in early childhood and primary education and has worked in the sector for 10 years. She said conditions were worse now than during lockdowns.
"It's hard, it's really really hard, we have barely enough staff to cover ratios and breaks, a lot of places are actually not having their breaks because they don't have the staff to cover those ratios," she said.
"This is why a lot of people are leaving the sector, because they're exhausted... the pandemic has let people realise what their worth is so they've decided 'I could go work from home and earn more money and have better conditions' so why would they stay?'"
Rally attendees heard educators were combining rooms; paying for resources out of their own pockets; required to be qualified but could earn more in retail and did not have enough PPE.
Ms Clack said members were calling for a wage increase and to be classified as part of the education sector.
"At the moment childcare is a business so it's very profit driven and no-one seems to care about the children except for the educators," she said.
"We want the respect, we're sick of being called childcare workers and childcare centres, we are not childcare, we are early childhood education and we are educators and teachers."
She said birth to five years were the most vital years for brain development.
Minister for Early Childhood Education Dr Anne Aly was contacted for comment.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
