THE loss of a colleague to suicide continues to have a "huge impact" on the team at Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group.
Their shared devastation has made them passionate advocates for mental health awareness, and has driven them to ensure others know they can open up and that it's "OK not to be OK".
As the sun rises over Dixon Park Beach on Friday, they will take a moment to remember their colleague and friend, as they join hundreds of people on Lifeline's World Suicide Prevention Day walk.
"Our whole workforce has been impacted by one of our workers succumbing to suicide, which had a fair impact on us, and still does today," Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group chief executive, Aaron Johansen, said.
"On the positive side, it has really helped us to open up the discussion around mental health. There is a real openness to talk about it, and that it's OK not to be OK.
"We feel really strongly about the work that Lifeline does in terms of assisting people who are going through depression, and are thinking about suicide.
"The more we raise awareness, the more we talk about suicide and prevention, the more we can help people who are going through these difficulties."
Mr Johansen said they had planted a tree and installed a park bench on site to honour the life of their friend and create a place where they could sit and reflect.
For the past two years, the World Suicide Prevention Day walk has not gone ahead due to COVID-19 restriction. More than 300 people have registered for this year's event, gathering at 6 for a 6.30am start on Friday at Dixon Park. Participants will walk to Merewether Baths and back.
Lifeline Hunter's Pat Calabria said the walks were a powerful way to reflect and create a sense of connection through lived experiences relating to suicide or suicide attempts.
"We walk at dawn to symbolise bringing conversations around suicide out of the shadows to break down the stigma that surrounds suicide," he said.
Every day, nine Australians die by suicide and more than 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year.
Lifeline 13 11 14.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
