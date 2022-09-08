The great tech innovators Advertising Feature

SAPHI Engineering's Liam Manning with the company's award for Excellence in Innovation at the 2022 Hunter Business Awards gala dinner. Picture supplied

SAPHI Engineering based in Warners Bay is thrilled to win the Excellence in Innovation award in the 2022 Hunter Business Awards.

"We have been so focused on delivering for our clients that we never really took the opportunity to step back and reflect on the innovative outcomes we have provided over the past five years," SAPHI CCO Liam Manning said.



SAPHI works primarily with mining companies, government and utilities.



"We are secured as their technical innovation consultants to architect, design, build and manage the solutions that enable them to continuously improve," Liam said.

"Think monitoring assets and facilities, automating machines and integrating new technologies into existing practices.

"Our clients choose us for our tech-agnostic approach to development. We have no agreements with suppliers, so our clients know the technologies we use to support their innovation journeys are selected purely on performance, not kickbacks.

"It is what has allowed us to build such a great reputation. Once clients start working with us and see the output, they stay with us. Those relationships are really special to us.

"A common case study is mining/utilities companies coming to us with a long list of projects to monitor and automate their facilities. Their teams are flat-stick on existing projects, so these critical projects that support the long-term visions of the company get sidelined. We will come in and own those projects on behalf of our clients. Ensuring they are built, delivered and managed.

"A recent client of ours needed their dam performance monitored but didn't have the internal capacity. Our team stepped up, created a robust solution, sourced the hardware, customised it to meet the specifications, delivered it and are now managing and upgrading it long-term. Our clients simply give us the brief with the outcome, and we ensure they receive it.

"Another mining client of ours required several of their assets to be tracked and several processes to be automated. Again, we stepped in, delivered the solutions to monitor their assets and integrated the robotics they required to 10x their output."

SAPHI was founded in 2017 by Cameron Owen, who started off as a software contractor for Orica, working on their explosive delivery systems.



Over time, Cameron developed a great reputation for understanding both the hardware and software side of the projects he was across and noticed the integration of these components was an area that had a lot of promise.



He was able to bootstrap enough cash to then start building a team to fill this gap. Before long, SAPHI had a team of 10 working across industries, consulting and delivering the technical solutions required for our cities and clients to innovate.

There are three partners who hail from Central west NSW (Cameron is from Tamworth, Eric Johns from Mudgee and Liam from Dubbo) and collectively dreamt of founding a company that would make the world a better place through the use of technology.



"Now we are living that dream, working with some of the biggest names in mining, utilities and heavy industry to deliver new sources of value they can distribute to their customers around the world. It is staggering to see our reach," Liam said.