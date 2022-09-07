'I'm going to bash the f--- out of you now': Cameron Welsh guilty of baseball bat attacks, head stomping

The next night Welsh went to a house at Woodberry where he picked up a baseball bat and used it to repeatedly hit a man, 33, in the head and arm, fracturing his elbow. The third victim was walking home from a friend's place when he heard someone in the bushes outside Francis Greenway High School. Welsh appeared and the pair were initially walking and talking before Welsh suddenly struck the man in the jaw while they were crossing the Beresfield railway bridge. The victim, 24, tried to run but Welsh hit him in the leg with the bat before repeatedly striking him while he was on the ground.