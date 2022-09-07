'I'm going to bash the f--- out of you now': Cameron Welsh guilty of baseball bat attacks, head stomping

IN the space of a few days in June last year, Cameron Reginald Welsh brutally bashed three men in three separate attacks at New Lambton, Woodberry and Beresfield, stomping on one man's head and repeatedly striking two others with a baseball bat.
Welsh appeared to be delusional and was rambling as he accused the three men - all acquaintances who did not know him well - of either raping one of his family members or having sex with his ex-partner.
Advertisement
None of the men knew what he was talking about.
In chilling scenes, Welsh lured one man, 28, back to a garage at New Lambton to smoke cannabis before repeatedly assaulting him over a number of hours.
"I'm going to bash the f--- out of you now," Welsh told the man.
When the man finally managed to flee, Welsh followed him to a nearby service station where the man was trying to get help.
"It's alright, he's just my little brother," Welsh told the service station attendant.
The last thing the victim remembers is replying "No, I'm not" before he woke up in hospital.
CCTV footage shows the victim running towards the locked doors of the service station and screaming "let me in, let me in" before Welsh appears and tackles him to the ground.
Welsh pinned him to the ground for about 30 seconds before standing up and forcefully stomping on his head. Welsh then dragged the lifeless victim across the petrol pump area and out of the view of CCTV cameras.
He was found nearby by paramedics and had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and a number of facial fractures in the assault.
The next night Welsh went to a house at Woodberry where he picked up a baseball bat and used it to repeatedly hit a man, 33, in the head and arm, fracturing his elbow. The third victim was walking home from a friend's place when he heard someone in the bushes outside Francis Greenway High School. Welsh appeared and the pair were initially walking and talking before Welsh suddenly struck the man in the jaw while they were crossing the Beresfield railway bridge. The victim, 24, tried to run but Welsh hit him in the leg with the bat before repeatedly striking him while he was on the ground.
Welsh appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from Junee Correctional Centre where he pleaded guilty to three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a sentence date.
IN THE NEWS:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.