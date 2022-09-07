Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I'm going to bash the f--- out of you now': Cameron Welsh guilty of baseball bat attacks, head stomping

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.

IN the space of a few days in June last year, Cameron Reginald Welsh brutally bashed three men in three separate attacks at New Lambton, Woodberry and Beresfield, stomping on one man's head and repeatedly striking two others with a baseball bat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.