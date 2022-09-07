A MAN has been banned from every Bunnings store in the state after staff at Kotara took him down in a dramatic citizen's arrest with a cordless impact drill allegedly in his pants.
Staff arrested the 37-year-old man on Saturday, after he was allegedly seen putting the cordless impact drill in his pants at the Bunnings Kotara store.
When the man left the store, staff stopped him and asked him for the drill back - when he tried to run, staff conducted a citizen's arrest and allegedly found the drill in his trousers.
The man allegedly resisted staff and was arrested by police shortly after in a nearby garden bed.
The man was charged at Newcastle Police Station and given conditional bail.
He will return to court in October.
The drill was returned to the store and the 37-year-old was issued a notice banning him from all Bunnings stores in NSW, according to police.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
