Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bunnings Kotara citizen's arrest: man arrested and banned from every Bunnings in the state after he allegedly tried to leave with cordless impact drill in his pants

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police claim the man (inset) tried to leave Bunnings Kotara with a cordless impact drill down his pants. Picture supplied by NSW Police.

A MAN has been banned from every Bunnings store in the state after staff at Kotara took him down in a dramatic citizen's arrest with a cordless impact drill allegedly in his pants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.