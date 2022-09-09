DRINKS REVIEW: Unleash your inner Bohemian with Earp Distilling Co's Absinthe Minded

MARKETING promotions take many ingenious forms, and today we have two boosting wine sales. This one is a joint plug by the Wolf Blass arm of ASX-listed Treasury Wine Estates and the Warner Bros US movie, TV and entertainment conglomerate. The wine is from the Barossa Valley and Langhorne Creek and sells in-store and online at Dan Murphy's and BWS. The 52% cabernet sauvignon-48% shiraz blend marks the Foxtel and BINGE House of the Dragon prequel to Game of Thrones - one of the most-watched series in TV history. The series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen and the wine labels have three variations on the House of the Dragon theme. With 14.5% alcohol, deep purple hues and berry pastille scents, the wine features rich, ripe blackcurrant front-palate flavour. Black cherry, bramble jelly, licorice and vanillin oak meld on the middle palate and the finish has minty tannins. Ideal with Steak Diane, and cellar eight years.