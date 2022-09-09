DRINKS REVIEW: Unleash your inner Bohemian with Earp Distilling Co's Absinthe Minded

Absinthe Minded, Earp Distilling Co
Newcastle, NSW; 60%; $95.99, (700ml)
Tim Connell
Not everyone has a memory of absinthe, and that includes those who've tried it. One might pin down recollections of the aroma, a sudden gag, Gatsby, Oscar Wilde. A post-absinthe morning feels like losing receipts. It is, somehow, the drink of Dylan Moran's "weak, sensual, pleasure-loving French ... naked from the waist down, to emphasise their nakedity". But is Earp's take on the drop of Bohemia a rhapsody, or even Bohemian like you? The nose, at least, is friendly to the gin genteel - citrus, cinnamon and anise. Fennel enters the chat with wormwood, the soul of absinthe. You may wonder why you didn't get gin, before your brain takes the night off.
Josh Leeson
Life is all about striking the right balance. Whether it be work and family, your diet or your alcoholic intake. It's certainly true for beer, too. When you see Imperial IPA on the can and 8.8%, many beer drinkers are hesitant, expecting to be blasted with an overwhelming bouquet of tropical fruit flavours. BentSpoke's Cluster 8 IIPA is all about managing the balancing act between hops and malts and it delivers beautiful results. Cluster 8 features a mix of US hop varieties - mosaic, simcoe, amarillo, centennial and citra - but the malts battle for supremacy through a string of caramel and honeyed tones. The result is a rich and syrupy mouthfeel, and creamy finish. Of the heavier IPAs on the market, Cluster 8 is one of the most approachable.
Wolf Blass 2021 House of the Dragon
Cabernet Sauvignon-Shiraz $32
4.5 stars out of 6
John Lewis
MARKETING promotions take many ingenious forms, and today we have two boosting wine sales. This one is a joint plug by the Wolf Blass arm of ASX-listed Treasury Wine Estates and the Warner Bros US movie, TV and entertainment conglomerate. The wine is from the Barossa Valley and Langhorne Creek and sells in-store and online at Dan Murphy's and BWS. The 52% cabernet sauvignon-48% shiraz blend marks the Foxtel and BINGE House of the Dragon prequel to Game of Thrones - one of the most-watched series in TV history. The series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen and the wine labels have three variations on the House of the Dragon theme. With 14.5% alcohol, deep purple hues and berry pastille scents, the wine features rich, ripe blackcurrant front-palate flavour. Black cherry, bramble jelly, licorice and vanillin oak meld on the middle palate and the finish has minty tannins. Ideal with Steak Diane, and cellar eight years.
Howard Park 2020 Arbor Novae Chardonnay $35
4.5 stars
John Lewis
THIS Margaret River chardonnay from Arbor Novae (Latin for new trees) brand is from the Howard Park arm of Burch Family Wines, Western Australia's largest family-owned wine company. Along with $30 2020 pinot gris and grenache-shiraz and a 2021 Porongurup riesling, the company gives $1.50 from every bottle sold to its wine club members to Carbon Positive - an organisation founded in Western Australia that restores degraded land Australia-wide. It says it has planted six million trees to capture 665,921 tonnes of carbon. This chardonnay from Karridale vineyards in the south of Margaret River shines green-tinted lemon in the glass and has tropical fruit salad scents and expressive peach front-palate flavour. Fig, citrus, shortbread and buttery oak combine on the middle palate and slatey acid refreshes at the finish. It's online at howardparkwines.com.au and at the Miamup Road, Cowaramup, Margaret River, winery. Good with salad of baby octopus and squid, and cellar four years.
