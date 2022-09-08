TIMING is everything in the entertainment business.
So naturally Newcastle psych rockers Well? were ecstatic when news broke that former prime minister Scott Morrison secretly granted himself five portfolios just as they announced their new single.
Who's Gonna Judge You Now? was released this week and sees the five-piece of India Seddon-Callaghan (vocals), Lachie Knowles (keys), Taylan Bragg (guitar), Andrew Gray (bass, synths) and Duncan Brown (drums) embrace a heavier alternative sound, closer to Rage Against The Machine than King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.
Gray says the track deals with political corruption, environmental degradation, and abuses of power.
"All of a sudden after we announced the release, they're announcing Scott Morrison had basically undermined democracy by putting himself in five positions in cabinet," he says.
"I'm not saying we called it, because it was quite obvious, but it's good hype for our single. It makes us sound more credible.
"Most of it comes from that Gen Z [angst]. Most of us felt very left out during the COVID process as artists. Most young small business owners kind of got thrown under the bus."
Well? have been on a rapid upward curve since March when Seddon-Callaghan - formerly of India & The Journey To The East and Viragos - joined the band. The band have gigged relentlessly in Newcastle, sometimes performing twice a weekend.
They've won a battle of the bands at the Cambridge Hotel, performed at Sound Station music festival and they have upcoming performances booked for Thrashville (September 16-17) and West Best Bloc Fest (October 2).
However, Well? plan to start scaling back live performances in Newcastle and focus on building a fan base in Sydney and online through TikTok ahead of a planned EP release in early 2023.
"We're gonna try to release two TikTok videos a day and give it all our energy because that's where we're gonna find new fans, especially overseas and not in Newcastle," Seddon-Callaghan says.
"We wanna connect with people everywhere, so TikTok and social media is the way to go."
Already several videos and funny mems by Well? have attracted thousands of views on TikTok. Gray says the overwhelming international success of Newcastle band Vacations through social media is an inspiration.
"They've definitely set out the blueprint for what it means to be an Australian band," Gray says. "They're mainly big overseas and they've done really well to get there, with being really smart with what they release."
Well? launch their latest single Who's Gonna Judge You Now? at the all-ages event, Stomping Ground, on Friday at The Lock-Up. Starcrazy, Roxferry and Soyboy are on support.
