A DREAM where a cat led him into a mangrove was the inspiration behind e4444e's latest single Sunday (Taking Me to the Mangroves).
Newcastle's Romy Church, aka e4444e, will release the track on Friday. It's the third single from his forthcoming third album I Spend All Day Drawing A Circle, out of September 30 through Sydney independent label Dinosaur City Records.
Sunday (Taking Me to the Mangroves) begins as a dreamy acoustic folk tune, before e4444e's stretched electronic soundscape creates an alien atmosphere before crashing into a rhythmic waltz.
"I do this a lot now, where a song will have two contrasting sections," Church said. "Lyrically, the first half feels almost irritated and restless... the second half's words are inspired by a dream I had, where a cat led me up to this beautiful mangrove-y area.
"I don't think of the cat in the song as necessarily the cat in the dream, though. The song has a connection to the spirit of Zero [second single] in a sort of letting-go-of-the-world way, giving it up to life's beauty and warm resonance."
