EPA launches draft climate change policy as part of push to drive down industrial emissions.

By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 2:30pm
Hunter industry will be required to meet ambitious emissions reduction target

Hunter industries will be encouraged to halve their emissions from 2005 levels by the end of the decade, under a proposed NSW Environment Protection Authority climate policy.

