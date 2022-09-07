Hunter industry will be required to meet ambitious emissions reduction target

Hunter industries will be encouraged to halve their emissions from 2005 levels by the end of the decade, under a proposed NSW Environment Protection Authority climate policy.
The goal, which also includes achieving net zero emissions by 2050, underpins the environment watchdog's draft Climate Change Policy and Action Plan to be released on Thursday.
The policy is likely to have major implications for the Hunter's energy intensive industrial sector and the mining and power generation industries.
EPA chief executive Tony Chappel said the authority had proposed a set of robust actions in order to achieve the emissions targets and improve resilience to climate change impacts.
"Acting on climate presents major economic opportunities for NSW in new industries such as clean energy, hydrogen, green metals, circular manufacturing, natural capital and regenerative agriculture," he said.
"This draft policy sends a clear signal to regulated industries that we will be working with them to support and drive cost-effective decarbonisation while implementing adaptation initiatives that build resilience to climate change risks."
"Our draft plan proposes a staged approach to support industry and allow reasonable time for businesses to plan for and meet any new targets or requirements.
Actions include:
EPA Acting Chair Carolyn Walsh said the EPA was a partner in supporting and building on the NSW government's work to address climate change.
"The draft Policy and Action Plan adopts, supports and builds on the strong foundations that have been set by the NSW Government through the NSW Climate Change Policy Framework, Net Zero Plan and Climate Change Adaptation Strategy," Ms Walsh said.
The EPA will work with stakeholders, including licensees, councils, other government agencies, and the community to help implement the actions.
The draft EPA Climate Change Policy and Action Plan is available at https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/
Comments are open until 3 November 2022.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
