Light rail to Newcastle's suburbs is our best transport fix

This raised the question why were none of these alternatives considered for Newcastle instead of closing the railway. What has been done in Melbourne works well. To those who say that a railway on a bridge would have been ugly; an eyesore, I say the developments we now see in Honeysuckle and along Wharf Road are just as, if not more ugly. Also, those developments don't seem to have attracted more people to Hunter Street. I still think that if the Honeysuckle and the foreshore had been made into parkland more people would have been attracted to the city particularly on weekends.

