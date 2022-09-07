Newcastle Herald
Letters, Monday September 12 2022: Suburban light rail is Newcastle's best transport fix

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:50pm, first published September 7 2022 - 9:30pm
Light rail to Newcastle's suburbs is our best transport fix

DURING a recent trip to Melbourne I noticed what was being done to remove level crossings. In some places the line was being sunk or lowered so that motor vehicles could go over them while in other places the railways were being raised so that cars could go under them.

