Light rail to Newcastle's suburbs is our best transport fix

DURING a recent trip to Melbourne I noticed what was being done to remove level crossings. In some places the line was being sunk or lowered so that motor vehicles could go over them while in other places the railways were being raised so that cars could go under them.
This raised the question why were none of these alternatives considered for Newcastle instead of closing the railway. What has been done in Melbourne works well. To those who say that a railway on a bridge would have been ugly; an eyesore, I say the developments we now see in Honeysuckle and along Wharf Road are just as, if not more ugly. Also, those developments don't seem to have attracted more people to Hunter Street. I still think that if the Honeysuckle and the foreshore had been made into parkland more people would have been attracted to the city particularly on weekends.
If the railway had been raised or sunk, access to the harbour would have been much easier. Access to the city would have been easier as well. Sadly, those opportunities have gone. I think our best hope for the city now is if the light rail is extended into the suburbs.
REGARDING Ian Kirkwood's article ('Nuclear power out of AUKUS', Newcastle Herald 7/9): the CSIRO's Gen Cost 2021-2022 final report July 2022, a collaboration with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) doesn't see small modular reactors (SMRs) or large scale nuclear a consideration until after 2030.
The cost of the nuclear option and the time delay to deploy it means numerous and cheaper renewable options can be brought to the table quicker. These should be the priority. Provided market demand for nuclear SMRs has increased such as to reduce costs by 2030, they would then be a 5-10 per cent component from 2030 to 2050, subject to the Australian nuclear power ban being lifted.
Management of nuclear waste is a concern and has become an urgent and costly issue for some governments. The nuclear industry is striving to build reactors to reuse waste, but this is a future possibility. Nuclear Australia is an open book with clean pages and would need to write the management of waste into the very first page. If we are not prepared to meet that cost from the get-go, leave it until another day.
A COMMON comment by climate change deniers is that humans do not have the capacity to change the temperature of the Earth and cause climate change.
It is, in my opinion, overwhelmingly clear that humans have changed the temperature of Planet Earth and caused climate change.
It was humans who, by their very own actions, brought about the industrial revolution which has massively increased the amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere which is a direct result of burning fossil fuels to produce energy needed to power the ever increasing needs of industry created by the revolution. As the burning of fossil fuels increases so do the levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere increase, that has, and still is, causing the terrible consequences of human induced climate change.
Humans have caused the terrible climate instability that is so obvious today, and to save ourselves, and all the other living creatures that we share the planet with, it is our clear responsibility to do all that is possible to counter climate change by ceasing burning fossil fuels to produce energy.
THANKS for your views on Professor Ian Plimer, Chris Rogers (Letters 1/9). Mr Rogers might like to look at the recently published 'World Climate Declaration' signed by 1107 real scientists, not an activist academic such as Ian G Enting, whose attack on Ian Plimer was in 2009. The 1107 signatories were headed by Nobel Laureate, Professor Ivar Giaever of Norway and included 134 Australian scientists. The declaration makes it clear that there is no climate emergency and that much of the science behind climate change alarmism is faulty or completely lacking. "Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures," the declaration reads.
NT Supreme Court Justice Judith Kelly recently said fear of being called racist is preventing people from speaking honestly. Her remarks were aimed at violence against Aboriginal women, who are 10 times more likely to be victims of assault than non-Indigenous women. She said talking honestly about problems and encouraging open debate without fear of being branded racist is important. She went further, arguing that past Australian communities and governments had racist policies "but the fact that some contemporary problems have been caused or contributed to by racism in the past does not mean that they are the result of racism today" and that modern Australian society was not racist.
It's a view that will probably be rejected by many who like to use racism as a weapon to smear opponents; a process even adopted by some governments to cloud their misdeeds. No one is exempt from attack. Prince William's comment about declining wildlife in Africa through population growth created a storm of protest, and Michael Daley lost his position as NSW Labor leader for a remark. Perhaps the most surprising result was the surrender of environmental groups who now refuse to question, let alone oppose, government policies aimed at high population growth through immigration.
IRISH researchers have reported that two in three 16-17year olds who had tried vaping had never tried smoking ('Teens more likely to vape than smoke', Newcastle Herald 4/9). This sounds alarming, but the devil is in the details. The crucial issue is that most vaping by non-smoking teens is experimental. In the UK only 0.5 per cent of non-smoking teens who vape do so more than once per week, according to recent data.
While teens should not vape or smoke, the health effects of vaping are far lower than smoking. There is no evidence that vaping nicotine harms the adolescent brain nor that it causes serious lung disease, as is often incorrectly reported.
Importantly, vaping is accelerating the decline of deadly smoking in young people. In the US, only 0.4 per cent of high school students now smoke daily or almost daily and in New Zealand only 1.3 per cent of year 10 students smoke daily, according to official surveys. Research from the US found that young people who vape first are far less likely to become regular smokers than those who smoke first. We need to keep a sense of perspective and balance on youth vaping. Vaping is helping the parents of teens to quit smoking and avoid premature death. The risks of vaping to youth are small, it is reducing youth smoking rates and overall is improving public health.
REGARDING these parliamentary representatives at the recent formal function wearing/displaying the words "Coal kills, gas kills" ('Coal, gas dressed down', Newcastle Herald 9/8): maybe with the amount of make-up they had on, maybe they should also display "cosmetics kill animals and coral reefs". If these representatives are that passionate about their beliefs, maybe they should get these words tattooed across their foreheads. Protest elsewhere, ladies. I'm surprised you two didn't super glue yourselves to the staircase railings to make your statement.
A POEM: Our Stockton beach is sick and unwell, being smashed repeatedly by the ever-larger swell; the sand and the foreshore is being washed away, but the consultants and authorities all say: "please be patient there will come a day; when your beach will be beautiful and the sand will be thick, as thick as can be." But who is listening? Certainly not me. Save our beach; save our town, Do the right thing, stop letting us down.
IN 1980 British band The Vapors had a smash hit with the song Turning Japanese. In my opinion the hidden meaning of the song is still relevant today, as the modern day vapers look like idiots.
BUSINESS complains skills shortages hurt their ability to find workers. State governments are touting for nurses from other countries. The federal government will seek 35,000 more migrants next year. This is what happens to a nation whose governments have viewed education as a cost, not an investment. Public schools are underfunded; TAFE has been stripped to the bones and privatised, businesses are generally unwilling to take on the cost of apprenticeships, and once-free university tuition swapped for exorbitant fees. The skills chickens have come home to roost, but it can be changed if we start to elect the right people to represent us. Our two major parties have failed.
STEVE Barnett, (Short Takes, 2/9), I don't know why people still act so surprised by the spread of ice when its usage is sadly so widespread. However, I suspect that a lot of people wish to bury their heads in the sand about such a big scourge on society, and it certainly seems much easier to blame associated problems with the drug on alcohol instead. Strange though that here in Newcastle, patrons had been drinking alcohol out on the town at night for decades with a very low percentage of misadventures, and I'm unaware of any incidents at all of anyone dying from one punch attacks anytime before the mid 2000s. These fatal attacks didn't seem to start occurring until the mid to late 2000s, which seems to coincide almost exactly with the rise of the ice epidemic. Funny about that.
