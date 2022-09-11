Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Theatre review: Brunker Community Theatre presents Nunsense

By Jack Madden
September 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nunsense is 'a patchwork quilt of genres'

It's not often a musical apologises for not being professional quality entertainment two songs in - and it's even less unexpected that this might work.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.