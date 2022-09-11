Nunsense is 'a patchwork quilt of genres'

It's not often a musical apologises for not being professional quality entertainment two songs in - and it's even less unexpected that this might work.
Nunsense, with book, lyrics and music by Dan Goggin, follows five of the last living Little Sisters of Hoboken as they put on a variety show to raise funds to bury the rest of their convent. To this end, the characters aren't necessary seasoned showgirls, though most do express abandoned dreams of stardom in dance, country music, and beyond.
Brunker Community Theatre's production marries this style and their ambition in this regard, as five of its most prominent character actresses don habits in their own ragtag ways under Jo Cooper's direction.
Tracey Owens' Reverend Mother struggles to compete with the zest for life of the novices, and she is very well-cast in the role, navigating patter numbers especially well.
Of particular quality is Kylie Trigg as Sister Mary Amnesia, who supplies some of the show's more solid comedy in her memory loss subplot as well as an eclectic range of vocal stylings, from opera to country.
Alcy Manen plays Sister Robert Anne and was last seen on the Brunker stage in Ladies in Black, where she suffered a similar miscasting as a soprano singing a score meant for a belter, although she is wickedly funny as the show's anti-hero.
Amanda Woolford and Sandy Aldred complete the cast as the imperious Sister Mary Hubert and Sister Mary Leo, an aspiring combination nun-ballerina.
The references to other musicals are cute, albeit tiring, but it's a text that knows it's a patchwork quilt of genres and functions well as a pastiche.
